ETV Bharat / bharat

Historian Says Ancient City Ruins Discovered On Banks Of Krishna River In Telangana's Nalgonda

He described the site as a major heritage location that has remained unnoticed by the Archaeology Department so far.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr Satyanarayana said archaeological evidence indicates that the settlement existed for nearly 3,000 years. "The ancient city appears to have flourished from the Iron Age until around the 15th century AD," he said.

Hyderabad: Historian Dr Dyavanapalli Satyanarayana said that he has identified the ruins of an ancient city on the left bank of the Krishna river in Nalgonda district of Telangana. The site lies along the southern boundaries of Veerlapalem and Veerappagudem villages in Damaracherla mandal.

According to him, the region contains hundreds of large stone burial structures known as cairns. These date back to the Iron Age. Local residents believe the cairns are memorials of ancient warriors. Based on this belief, the villages came to be known as Veerulapadu and Veerappagudem, he said.

Dr Satyanarayana said iron slag and iron logs found at several locations suggest that iron manufacturing was carried out in the area in ancient times. This indicates that the settlement functioned not only as a cultural centre but also as an important industrial hub.

He added that remains from the medieval period, dating between the 10th and 15th centuries AD, are still visible. These include fortification walls, bastions, granaries, temples, wells, residential structures, and stone sculptures. The discovery of ancient temple remains highlights the religious and cultural significance of the site.

The historian, however, expressed concern over the rapid destruction of these remains. He said the ruins are being damaged due to activities of a nearby cement company, as well as encroachments and construction by locals.

Dr Satyanarayana urged the Archaeology Department to take immediate steps to document and protect the site. He warned that if timely action is not taken, this ancient city on the banks of the Krishna river could be lost forever to future generations.