ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Was Released From Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was released from Tihar Jail late Thursday night, three days after a Delhi court granted him three weeks' interim bail in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said on Friday.

In a video, Bhardwaj was seen quickly moving towards a waiting car outside the jail, where he left with his associates. On September 15, a Delhi court granted Bhardwaj interim bail for three weeks, saying it would consider his plea for regular bail after observing his conduct during that period.

The sessions court imposed several conditions while granting relief, including barring him from posting, publishing or discussing the case, his defence or the complainant's family on social media or any media platform.

The court also restrained him from contacting the complainant, his daughter, any witness, or tampering with evidence. The court observed that "bail is an expression of the court's trust, and it is not a trophy to be displayed", while cautioning against public celebrations following release on bail.