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Hindutva Influencer Bhardwaj Sent To One-Day Judicial Custody

Police personnel stand guard outside Parliament Street police station following the detention of self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj over the alleged assault of Sanjay Kumar, father of CJP protester Nishu Azad, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a protest at Jantar Mantar, among other charges. MBhardwaj was produced through video-conferencing before duty magistrate Anjali Singh, who sent him to judicial custody.

On Saturday, Bhardwaj was produced at the residence of Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking one-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

Delhi Police on Friday added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj over the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the father of a teenage student activist, during the CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

A POCSO case has also been registered against him. Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding his arrest over the alleged assault.

The action follows outrage over an interview in which Bhardwaj claimed he had "cracked the skull" of the student activist's father during the June 23 protest and escaped arrest because of his political connections.

"I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," Bhardwaj had said in the interview. Delhi Police had earlier said Sanjay's injuries were "simple" in nature and were caused by a steel bracelet. Bhardwaj later claimed in a podcast that he had acted in self-defence.