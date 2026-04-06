ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Woman Marries Muslim Man, Converts To Islam In Jammu Kashmir's Samba; Family Alleges 'Kidnapping'

Jammu: An interfaith marriage between a Muslim man and Hindu woman, who also converted to Islam, in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba has led to a dispute with the woman's family alleging “kidnapping” of their daughter. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the woman's family.

It is understood that the woman named Ramika Thapa married a young man named Mohammad Arif from Khada Madana village of Samba in court of her own free will and also converted to Islam.

As soon as the girl's family received information about the development, they expressed strong objection to it and termed it a case of “kidnapping”. In the meantime, a video statement of the woman surfaced on social media disputing her family's allegations.

In the video, the woman said that she has married Arif of her own free will without any pressure. She said that she has been telling her parents about her desire to marry Arif for the last two years, but to no avail.