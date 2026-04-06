Hindu Woman Marries Muslim Man, Converts To Islam In Jammu Kashmir's Samba; Family Alleges 'Kidnapping'
An interfaith marriage in J&K's Samba has led to a controversy after the girl's family alleged kidnapping of their daughter.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Jammu: An interfaith marriage between a Muslim man and Hindu woman, who also converted to Islam, in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba has led to a dispute with the woman's family alleging “kidnapping” of their daughter. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the woman's family.
It is understood that the woman named Ramika Thapa married a young man named Mohammad Arif from Khada Madana village of Samba in court of her own free will and also converted to Islam.
As soon as the girl's family received information about the development, they expressed strong objection to it and termed it a case of “kidnapping”. In the meantime, a video statement of the woman surfaced on social media disputing her family's allegations.
In the video, the woman said that she has married Arif of her own free will without any pressure. She said that she has been telling her parents about her desire to marry Arif for the last two years, but to no avail.
The woman also warned her parents against pressuring her, she said, might force her to take extreme measures. She also appealed to the police not to harass Arif's family and friends.
When contacted over the matter, Station House Officer of Bari Brahmana Police Station, Inspector Sandeep Singh Chib told ETV Bharat that an FIR has been registered in connection with charges of kidnapping and theft, and further aspects of the case are currently under investigation.When asked about the girl’s statement, the SHO stated that her statement forms a “secondary part of the investigation and pertains to her side, while the police inquiry is being conducted independently”.
Regarding the request for a copy of the FIR, the officer said that the matter is “sensitive in nature and, therefore, the document cannot be shared at this stage”.
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