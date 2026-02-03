ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Refugees From Pakistan Living In Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila Seek Basic Amenities

The refugees are demanding that those who have not yet received citizenship documents must be provided with them soon so that they can obtain important documents like Aadhaar cards and other benefits.

One of these people, Sona Das, explained, "We came in 2011. At that time, there were 27 families. Later, in 2013, hundreds more arrived. We all came legally, not secretly." Das said that while many have been granted citizenship, the documents for others are still pending.

When ETV Bharat carried out a ground check, it came face to face with the problems of these people.

These people say that they came to India legally with proper documents, and even today they lack access to permanent housing, roads, sanitation and the full benefits of government schemes.

New Delhi: A large number of Hindu refugees who came from Pakistan in 2011 and later continue to struggle for basic amenities. Residing near Signature Bridge on Majnu Ka Tila area of Delhi, these people continue to live in pitiable conditions. While many of them have been granted Indian citizenship, the remaining are yet to get the status.

Pointing to the shanties where these people have been residing, Das said, "We built these houses ourselves from wood and tin. Water leaks during the rains. Yet we are grateful to be on Indian land."

Another resident of the locality, Lakshmi, said, "The children work as hawkers to earn their living. We have no permanent place to live. The government should help us settle somewhere and take care of our children."

Meanwhile, Sita explained that she arrived from Pakistan with her family in 2013, but they still haven't received Indian citizenship. “We haven't received any government benefits. We built our own house. Water supply is limited here, and our other needs aren't met,” Sita said.

The area with a severe lack of basic amenities (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, Kanhaiya also listed out the set of problems being faced by these people. He is amongst those who are awaiting citizenship. He said, "I'm working hard to survive. I sell mobile phone covers. We can support our family, but we need a permanent home." He believes that education and housing are the most important things for these refugees. He wants the government to pay attention to these needs.

Despite being in India for more than a decade, these people are still struggling for basic needs and that too in the national capital. As another refugee, Meera, who has now become an Indian citizen, pointed out that she is still to be issued a ration and Aadhar cards. She also pointed towards the pitiable conditions around the place she has been living.

Squalid conditions in the area. (ETV Bharat)

Among the Hindu refugees who had arrived from Pakistan, the women are engaged in doing jobs like sewing, while the men are supporting their families through daily wage labour or working as street vendors. These people say that they left everything behind due to religious insecurity in Pakistan.

Although they feel safe in their new homeland of India, they look forward to amenities that can make their lives a bit easier. Along with citizenship, they are seeking permanent housing, proper identity documents and the basic facilities that every citizen should be provided.