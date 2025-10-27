ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindu Community's 'Tea Of Love' And Veg Biryani Add Warmth To Haryana Islamic Gathering

During the gathering, special emphasis was placed on curbing the increasing use of mobile phones and improving children’s education. In his address, Hazrat Maulana Saad Sahib said, “We must completely abandon evil and follow the path of goodness. We must focus on Tablighi Jamaat so that Islam can be propagated rapidly. People should pay attention to prayer and Jamaat.”

The highlight of the three-day gathering was the Hindu community’s vegetarian biryani and ‘Mohabbat ki Chai (tea of love)’, which drew widespread attention. The Hindu community also organised health camps at the venue.

Nuh: The three-day Islamic gathering on Monday concluded in Nai Tirwada village of Haryana's Nuh district with prayers for peace and progress in the country. Organisers claimed that nearly 7 lakh people from several states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, participated in the event. As people returned home afterwards, traffic jams stretched for nearly 15 kilometres.

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Hazrat Saad added, “Evil is rapidly increasing. People should be invited to pray so that more and more people can join Tablighi Jamaat.”

Due to the massive crowds on the roads after the event, Maulana Hazrat Saad Sahib, Congress MLAs Aftab Ahmed and Maman Khan, BJP leader and former MLA Chaudhary Zakir Hussain, former Deputy Speaker Azad Mohammad, BJP leader Ejaz Khan, and former MLA Rahisha Khan, among others, were stuck in traffic for hours.

This time, the gathering not only saw a record turnout but also improved arrangements for food, water, electricity, and parking. However, the absence of a main road around the site and the narrow link roads led to severe congestion. Thousands of vehicles were forced to navigate through nearby fields as the traffic system completely collapsed for several hours.

Hindu Community's 'Tea Of Love' And Veg Biryani Add Warmth To Haryana Islamic Gathering (ETV Bharat)

Smoking and the use of beedis, gutkha, and cigarettes are common in Haryana’s Nuh district. However, the main pandal for the three-day gathering was declared a “no smoking” zone. Banners and hoardings were placed at various locations to raise awareness, and volunteers were seen checking people entering the main pandal.

“A crowd of lakhs gathered. Hazrat Maulana Saad Sahib has given the message to follow the right path, promote Tablighi Jamaat, and focus on the education of children,” said the Congress MLA. “The crowd was huge. People were stuck in traffic jams for several hours. Pictures of Hindu-Muslim unity were also seen during the gathering,” he added.