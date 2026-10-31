Delhi University's Hindu College Admission Row Reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; Teachers Demand Probe
President's Secretariat refers complaint over alleged excess admissions under sports and ECA quotas to Education Ministry; staff association has been protesting since September 14.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Allegations of irregularities in admissions under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quotas at Delhi University's Hindu College have reached Rashtrapati Bhavan, with the President's Secretariat forwarding a complaint to the Union Ministry of Education for further action.
The development has raised expectations among protesting teachers that the alleged violations in the college's 2026-27 admission process will be independently investigated. The Hindu College Staff Association has been staging a protest on the campus since September 14, demanding transparency and accountability in admissions and the functioning of the college administration.
Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, representing Buxar constituency in Bihar and a top leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had joined the teachers' protest on October 6, when the staff association apprised him of its allegations regarding the admission process and grievances against the college administration.
The MP subsequently raised the matter with the President. Following the complaint, Rashtrapati Bhavan sent a communication to the Ministry of Education, referring the matter for further action. The staff association is now awaiting the ministry's response.
Admissions Exceeding 20% Quota
The dispute concerns admissions for the 2026-27 academic session. The staff association alleges that Hindu College admitted more students than the prescribed 20 per cent limit under the combined sports and ECA quotas in BA (Honours) Political Science and BCom (Honours).
The association has described this as a violation of the admission rules and demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire process. It maintains that admissions under the special quotas must follow the prescribed guidelines and that the selection process should be transparent.
College Cites Technical Glitch
The university administration has attributed the alleged discrepancy to a technical glitch in the algorithms used during the admission process. However, the staff association has rejected this explanation as insufficient and is seeking an independent examination to establish how the alleged excess admissions occurred.
The association has also raised concerns over the college administration's response to its demands.
No-confidence Motion Against Principal
The staff association has passed a no-confidence motion against Hindu College Principal Professor Anju Srivastava.
Subsequently, the college's governing body issued show-cause notices to office-bearers of the association. The teachers have protested against the notices, alleging that they are intended to discourage dissent and suppress their demand for accountability.
Protest March To VC's Office
As part of its agitation, the staff association has held a sit-in on the college campus and taken out a march to the Vice-Chancellor's office at Delhi University.
Its key demands include an independent and time-bound inquiry into the admission process, transparency in the college's administrative functioning and accountability for any violations established by the investigation.
With the complaint now referred to the Ministry of Education, the association is waiting to see what action the ministry initiates.
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