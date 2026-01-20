ETV Bharat / bharat

A Brother's Promise: Hindu Man Wins For Spending Lakhs On Muslim Sister's Children's Wedding In Gujarat, Going Beyond Bloodlines

Mehsana: At a time when religious discords are the order of the day on some pretext or other, a deeply moving story of communal harmony and brotherhood has emerged from Mehsana in Gujarat. In the Nagalpur area, a Hindu man participated in his Muslim sister’s children's wedding ceremony, demonstrating mutual honour and respect.

The event showcased the love and devotion that transcended biological ties and set an example of humanity. In this wedding in the Nagalpur town area of​​Mehsana, the Hindu brother spent lakhs of rupees on his Muslim sister's children, setting a new example of humanity for society.

The story has its roots 25 years back when Sartanji Sardarji Thakor, a resident of Vadosan met Sultana Bibi Ayub Khan Chauhan of Nagalpur as labourers at Dediyasan GIDC. Despite working in different factories, their shared hard work blossomed into a sacred brother-sister relationship. Through every challenge over the last two and a half decades, Sartanji has stood firmly by Sultanbibi’s side.

This is a story of an unbreakable bond of love between Nagalpur and Vadosan villages in Mehsana. On the occasion of the weddings of Sultanbibi’s son Armaan and daughter Afreen, Sartanji Thakor arrived to fulfil his duty as a relative, like a loving uncle. On Sunday, for the Mameru ceremony, Sartanji arrived at his sister's house with drums and fanfare.