A Brother's Promise: Hindu Man Wins For Spending Lakhs On Muslim Sister's Children's Wedding In Gujarat, Going Beyond Bloodlines
On Sunday, for the Mameru ceremony, Sartanji arrived at his 'sister' Sultana Bibi house with drums and fanfare.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Mehsana: At a time when religious discords are the order of the day on some pretext or other, a deeply moving story of communal harmony and brotherhood has emerged from Mehsana in Gujarat. In the Nagalpur area, a Hindu man participated in his Muslim sister’s children's wedding ceremony, demonstrating mutual honour and respect.
The event showcased the love and devotion that transcended biological ties and set an example of humanity. In this wedding in the Nagalpur town area ofMehsana, the Hindu brother spent lakhs of rupees on his Muslim sister's children, setting a new example of humanity for society.
The story has its roots 25 years back when Sartanji Sardarji Thakor, a resident of Vadosan met Sultana Bibi Ayub Khan Chauhan of Nagalpur as labourers at Dediyasan GIDC. Despite working in different factories, their shared hard work blossomed into a sacred brother-sister relationship. Through every challenge over the last two and a half decades, Sartanji has stood firmly by Sultanbibi’s side.
This is a story of an unbreakable bond of love between Nagalpur and Vadosan villages in Mehsana. On the occasion of the weddings of Sultanbibi’s son Armaan and daughter Afreen, Sartanji Thakor arrived to fulfil his duty as a relative, like a loving uncle. On Sunday, for the Mameru ceremony, Sartanji arrived at his sister's house with drums and fanfare.
According to tradition, Sultana Bibi welcomed her 'brother' Sartanji with a tilak of vermilion and rice. In a scene that brought tears to the eyes of onlookers, Sartanji presented a magnificent gift totalling over one lakh rupees, including Rs. 51,000 in cash for the ceremony, clothing, and other gifts, bringing the total contribution to Rs 1,01,000.
Becoming emotional on this occasion, Sultana Bibi said, "I am very happy today. There is no discrimination in my heart between Hindus and Muslims. This brother has fulfilled the role of a maternal uncle for me, just like my own brother would have done. He loves me very much and I also visit his house. We have had this relationship for 25 years." The happiness on Sultana Bibi's face clearly showed how close emotional bonds can be, even closer than blood relations.
Sartaji Thakor, who came from Vadosan, also spoke to the media and said, "Our relationship was formed while working together. I have brought Rs. 1.1 lakh in cash. The people of Nagalpur have also supported us. Our brotherhood will always remain like this. We should all live together."
Sultana Bibi's son, Arman Khan Chauhan, said, "We don't believe in Hindu-Muslim unity or discrimination. Humanity comes first and it can forge true relationships. My maternal uncle came from Vadosan, and he has fulfilled this duty with great love."