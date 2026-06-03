ETV Bharat / bharat

Hind Rajab Foundation Urges Police, MHA To Arrest Israeli Soldier Holidaying In Himachal Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed an urgent complaint with the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration of India, demanding the immediate arrest of Eitan Gilboa, an Israeli national currently vacationing in Himachal Pradesh.

HRF, in a statement, said it has submitted a detailed investigative report proving that Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army, personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks in Gaza as acts of revenge, constituting war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960. "Gilboa, identified as a reservist in the 271st Combat Engineering Battalion, is currently located in Old Manali and Gondla Village, Himachal Pradesh," it said.

The statement said, "Born in Gaza during the Israeli occupation, Gilboa and his family left the territory with his family after Israel's withdrawal. After October 2023, Gilboa and several of his siblings returned to Gaza with the Israeli army".