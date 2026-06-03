Hind Rajab Foundation Urges Police, MHA To Arrest Israeli Soldier Holidaying In Himachal Pradesh
The Foundation said, Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army, personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks in Gaza.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed an urgent complaint with the police, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Immigration of India, demanding the immediate arrest of Eitan Gilboa, an Israeli national currently vacationing in Himachal Pradesh.
HRF, in a statement, said it has submitted a detailed investigative report proving that Gilboa, a reservist in the Israeli army, personally carried out and celebrated the systematic demolition of entire residential blocks in Gaza as acts of revenge, constituting war crimes under the Geneva Conventions Act, 1960. "Gilboa, identified as a reservist in the 271st Combat Engineering Battalion, is currently located in Old Manali and Gondla Village, Himachal Pradesh," it said.
The statement said, "Born in Gaza during the Israeli occupation, Gilboa and his family left the territory with his family after Israel's withdrawal. After October 2023, Gilboa and several of his siblings returned to Gaza with the Israeli army".
It added, "While in Gaza, Gilboa documented the destruction of civilian buildings that he carried out, filming himself ordering, executing, and celebrating the demolition of civilian homes in Khan Younis and Rafah. These videos were later published by his mother on Instagram and Facebook". The statement said the accompanying posts suggest that these demolitions were carried out as acts of retribution and dedicated to fallen IDF soldiers. "Upon returning, Gilboa staged photographs recreating scenes of his youth, juxtaposing himself against the ruins of Palestinian playgrounds and children's toys amidst the rubble," it said.
The @hindrajabfoundation filed an urgent complaint in 🇮🇳 #India, demanding the immediate arrest of Eitan Gilboa, Israeli national and reservist in the 271st Combat Engineering Battalion. Gilboa is currently vacationing in Old Manali and Gondla Village, Himachal Pradesh.— The Hind Rajab Foundation (@HindRFoundation) June 2, 2026
Full… pic.twitter.com/6nSTt3uk25
Dyab Abou Jahjah, General Director of the Hind Rajab Foundation said, “Eitan Gilboa is not a tourist. He is a war criminal currently enjoying the hospitality of India while fleeing the consequences of his crimes. He has publicly documented himself turning entire neighborhoods in Gaza into ash and dust, dedicating these massacres to fallen soldiers as acts of revenge. The videos show him triggering explosives that wiped out entire residential buildings in Gaza. India must act immediately to arrest him. It must not allow Indian soil to become a safe haven for those who celebrate the destruction of civilian lives.”
The statement said, "HRF has submitted a comprehensive investigative dossier, including geolocated videos, social media posts, and chain-of-command documentation, with the complaint".
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