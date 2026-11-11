'I Stand Firmly With Her': Himanta Backs Assam Woman In 2003 'Rape Case' Against Uttarakhand Congress Leader
"My son is 23 years old today and has grown up without a father...I only seek justice for him," the woman said.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his support to an Assam woman who has sought a fresh investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a DNA test to establish the biological paternity of her son, almost 23 years after she was allegedly raped by a Congress leader and then Cabinet minister from Uttarakhand.
In a post on social media, Sarma described the alleged treatment meted out to the woman as "extremely wrong and reprehensible", and said he stands firmly with her in her fight for justice.
"What a man from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," CM Sarma said on Wednesday.
The development comes after the woman last week approached Uttarakhand authorities seeking a fresh probe by CBI against the Congress leader and a new DNA test to establish the paternity of her 23-year-old son.
The accused happens to be a senior politician who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government at the time of the incident. He later jumped to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 and is now back in the Congress.
The woman recently held a press conference in Dehradun, where she alleged that she was raped by the Congress leader after arriving in the city in October 2002, when she was 16 years old.
She claimed that she stayed at his residence in Yamuna Colony for around two months. She further alleged that she was subsequently admitted to an institution under the pretext of being placed in a women's shelter, where a medical examination revealed that she was pregnant.
She has alleged that she did not receive a fair hearing during the initial investigation. Citing a language barrier, she claimed that she could neither properly understand the proceedings nor the documents she was asked to sign.
The woman also questioned the earlier DNA testing process, claiming that blood samples were never collected from her or her son.
"My son is 23 years old today and has grown up without a father. I do not want anything for myself; I only seek justice for my son," she said.
Acting on her complaint, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal has entrusted the investigation to Vandana Verma.
Meanwhile, the accused has rubbished the allegations, claiming that the CBI had earlier given him a clean chit in 2004. He further said he would file a defamation case against the woman, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt.
As the allegations resurfaced after over two decades, the Congress leader claimed that the woman had stayed at his residence for only two days before being shifted to a women's home. He also said that he had voluntarily resigned from his ministerial position when the allegations first emerged and had sought a CBI investigation and DNA test.
He termed the fresh allegations a "nefarious act" by the BJP to suppress the public's voice on the Ankita Bhandari murder case, paper leaks, and corruption.
This apart, he questioned the BJP's decision to induct him into the party in 2016 and subsequently give him an election ticket and ministerial position.
"The court has acquitted me, and the CBI has also given me a clean chit. But today I am presenting this case in front of the people. If I was guilty, why did the BJP take me into their party? Why did they make me a Minister, the third-most senior? People have made me victorious three times after the incident,", the Congress leader had said during a presser.
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2003 'Rape Victim' Returns To Uttarakhand Seeking CBI Probe And DNA Test To Establish Son’s Paternity