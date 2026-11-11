ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Stand Firmly With Her': Himanta Backs Assam Woman In 2003 'Rape Case' Against Uttarakhand Congress Leader

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his support to an Assam woman who has sought a fresh investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a DNA test to establish the biological paternity of her son, almost 23 years after she was allegedly raped by a Congress leader and then Cabinet minister from Uttarakhand.

In a post on social media, Sarma described the alleged treatment meted out to the woman as "extremely wrong and reprehensible", and said he stands firmly with her in her fight for justice.

"What a man from Uttarakhand did to her is extremely wrong and reprehensible. No one should have to suffer the kind of cruelty she endured. I stand firmly with her in this fight for justice," CM Sarma said on Wednesday.

The development comes after the woman last week approached Uttarakhand authorities seeking a fresh probe by CBI against the Congress leader and a new DNA test to establish the paternity of her 23-year-old son.

The accused happens to be a senior politician who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government at the time of the incident. He later jumped to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 and is now back in the Congress.

The woman recently held a press conference in Dehradun, where she alleged that she was raped by the Congress leader after arriving in the city in October 2002, when she was 16 years old.

She claimed that she stayed at his residence in Yamuna Colony for around two months. She further alleged that she was subsequently admitted to an institution under the pretext of being placed in a women's shelter, where a medical examination revealed that she was pregnant.

She has alleged that she did not receive a fair hearing during the initial investigation. Citing a language barrier, she claimed that she could neither properly understand the proceedings nor the documents she was asked to sign.

The woman also questioned the earlier DNA testing process, claiming that blood samples were never collected from her or her son.