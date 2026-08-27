Exclusive | Assam, Other Northeast Areas Face Fresh Islamist Terror Threat From Bangladesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma
In an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister said a major crackdown is underway against anti-India elements.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that Assam and other northeastern states face a growing threat from Islamist terrorist organisations operating from Bangladesh, stating that security agencies have launched a massive crackdown against anti-India elements active in the region.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat here on Thursday, Sarma said the state government and security forces were fully aware of the emerging security challenge and have stepped up operations against suspected extremist networks.
"Yes, Assam and the Northeast are at risk from Islamic terrorists. We are aware of the situation, and our security forces have launched a massive crackdown against all such anti-India elements active in the state. In the recent past, we have arrested a few Islamic terrorists from different places in the state," Sarma said.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the security situation in Bangladesh and its potential fallout along India's eastern and northeastern borders.
A Parliamentary Committee, in a recent report tabled in the Rajya Sabha, warned that terrorists and extremists who were released or escaped from prisons during the political turmoil in Bangladesh last year could again become involved in anti-India activities, raising fresh security concerns along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border.
Sarma said Assam’s geographical location places it in a particularly sensitive security zone, with the state also facing the challenge of cross-border narcotics trafficking from Myanmar.
"We have seized a drug and narcotics consignment worth around Rs 100 crore in the recent past. What has worried us is that traffickers are using a new route through Myanmar and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the Moreh route was primarily used for trafficking drugs," he said.
The Chief Minister has been in the national capital for the past six days, during which he held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal.
“My meetings with the Prime Minister and other Union ministers were very fruitful. We discussed various developmental initiatives for Assam, and I also apprised them about the flood situation in the State," Sarma said.
Flood management and the restoration of damaged infrastructure figured prominently in his discussions with the Centre. During his meeting with Gadkari, Sarma urged the Centre to fast-track the restoration of National Highways damaged by recent floods and redesign vulnerable stretches to make Assam’s road network withstand recurring floods and flash floods.
The discussions focused on immediate restoration work as well as long-term infrastructure planning to reduce the vulnerability of highways.
"My discussion with Nitin Gadkari focused on restoring flood-damaged National Highways at the earliest and building more flood-resilient highways, using evidence-based planning to improve the design and placement of culverts and bridges,” Sarma said.
The Chief Minister said the Assam government was also exploring a "national solution" to the state’s perennial flood problem. “We have contacted IIT Roorkee and other organisations to explore and find suitable solutions to the perennial flood problem," he said, indicating that the government was looking beyond temporary relief measures for a long-term scientific intervention.
Sarma said the state government has collected around Rs 130 crore to Rs 140 crore under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to deal with the post-flood situation. “We have got around Rs 130-140 crore under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.
However, he added that the scale of the devastation could require between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore for flood mitigation and rehabilitation measures.
Referring to the recent visit of a Central team to flood-affected areas, Sarma expressed hope that the state’s requirement for assistance and long-term mitigation would receive due consideration from the Centre.
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