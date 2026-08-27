ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Assam, Other Northeast Areas Face Fresh Islamist Terror Threat From Bangladesh: Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that Assam and other northeastern states face a growing threat from Islamist terrorist organisations operating from Bangladesh, stating that security agencies have launched a massive crackdown against anti-India elements active in the region.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat here on Thursday, Sarma said the state government and security forces were fully aware of the emerging security challenge and have stepped up operations against suspected extremist networks.

"Yes, Assam and the Northeast are at risk from Islamic terrorists. We are aware of the situation, and our security forces have launched a massive crackdown against all such anti-India elements active in the state. In the recent past, we have arrested a few Islamic terrorists from different places in the state," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns over the security situation in Bangladesh and its potential fallout along India's eastern and northeastern borders.

A Parliamentary Committee, in a recent report tabled in the Rajya Sabha, warned that terrorists and extremists who were released or escaped from prisons during the political turmoil in Bangladesh last year could again become involved in anti-India activities, raising fresh security concerns along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border.

Sarma said Assam’s geographical location places it in a particularly sensitive security zone, with the state also facing the challenge of cross-border narcotics trafficking from Myanmar.

"We have seized a drug and narcotics consignment worth around Rs 100 crore in the recent past. What has worried us is that traffickers are using a new route through Myanmar and Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the Moreh route was primarily used for trafficking drugs," he said.

The Chief Minister has been in the national capital for the past six days, during which he held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Minister Manohar Lal.