Himanta Biswa Sarma Formally Resigns As Assam CM, Inaugurating New NDA Government Formation
The Assam Governor accepted Sarma's resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the swearing-in ceremony.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:08 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, paving the way for the formation of a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, following the alliance's massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.
After tendering his resignation at Raj Bhavan, Sarma said the Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is sworn in.
The resignation came as part of the constitutional process after the formal submission of Assam Assembly election results to the Governor by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new CM would be selected during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting, in the presence of central observers J P Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini.
All newly elected NDA MLAs have been called to Guwahati for the meeting, where the leader of the House will be formally elected. Sources said senior BJP leaders are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Sarma, who was the BJP's chief ministerial face during the Assam Assembly Election 2026 campaign, is expected to be re-elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.
The Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, said, "Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya today at Lok Bhawan."
The statement added that the Governor accepted the resignation and requested Sarma to continue as caretaker CM till the new government assumes office.
Swearing-In Ceremony Likely After May 11
Sarma said the oath-taking ceremony of the new government is likely to take place after May 11, and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend it. Sources indicated the swearing-in could be held on May 12, although an earlier date, May 8, was also under discussion. Officials said the final date would be decided after receiving confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office.
It is still unclear whether Sarma will take oath alone initially, or if the entire new council of ministers will be sworn in all together. After the swearing-in, a special session of the Assam Assembly is expected to be convened, during which all newly elected MLAs will take the oath. Before the session, a pro tem Speaker will be appointed to administer the oath to legislators.
NDA Secures Massive Mandate In Assam
The BJP-led NDA alliance secured a sweeping mandate in the Assam Assembly elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark and setting the stage for a third consecutive term in power in the northeastern state.
The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 82 seats in the 126-member Assembly, while alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front won 10 seats each.
Also Read: