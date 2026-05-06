ETV Bharat / bharat

Himanta Biswa Sarma Formally Resigns As Assam CM, Inaugurating New NDA Government Formation

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, paving the way for the formation of a new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state, following the alliance's massive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

After tendering his resignation at Raj Bhavan, Sarma said the Governor accepted the resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is sworn in.

The resignation came as part of the constitutional process after the formal submission of Assam Assembly election results to the Governor by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new CM would be selected during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting, in the presence of central observers J P Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini.

All newly elected NDA MLAs have been called to Guwahati for the meeting, where the leader of the House will be formally elected. Sources said senior BJP leaders are also expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Sarma, who was the BJP's chief ministerial face during the Assam Assembly Election 2026 campaign, is expected to be re-elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, said, "Following the formal notification of the results of #AssamElections2026 and to enable the formation of the new government, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tendered his resignation as Chief Minister along with that of the council of Ministers to Hon’ble Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya today at Lok Bhawan."