Himalayan Water Crisis Deepens As Nearly Half Of Mountain Springs Dry Up, Threatening 50 Million People
Climate change and unchecked development are drying up Himalayan springs, threatening the primary water source for millions, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Himalayan region is facing a growing water crisis as shrinking glaciers and drying mountain springs threaten drinking water, agriculture and livelihoods for nearly 50 million people across 12 Himalayan states, experts have warned.
According to NITI Aayog, nearly half of the Indian Himalayan Region's around 3 million springs have either dried up or become seasonal, raising concerns over the long-term water security of millions who depend on these natural water sources.
Calling the situation a "slow-moving ecological emergency", Rituparno Chanda, programme officer-WaSH at the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihoods (CML), an associate organisation of Tata Trusts, said the crisis is already affecting communities across the region.
"These are not abstract numbers. These are the taps running dry in someone's kitchen, the field that cannot be irrigated, and the village child walking kilometres to fetch water. In the Northeast, where springs are often the only source of drinking water, the crisis is already being lived," Chanda told ETV Bharat.
Experts say the problem extends beyond retreating glaciers. Climate change is bringing shorter but more intense spells of rainfall, causing water to run off mountain slopes instead of slowly seeping underground to recharge aquifers that feed springs. At the same time, deforestation, unplanned development, mining and changing land-use patterns are reducing the land's ability to retain water.
"In parts of Northeast India, mining is disrupting the underground geological pathways through which water reaches springs. When springs dry up, the impact is not limited to villages; it also affects wetlands, forests and wildlife, contributing to increasing human-animal conflict in some areas," Chanda said.
He added that one of the biggest challenges has been the fragmented approach to managing mountain water resources. "For years, spring management has largely been treated as a watershed issue, whereas it is fundamentally a springshed issue. Unless we scientifically identify the recharge zones through hydrogeological mapping, conservation efforts may fail because interventions could be taking place in the wrong locations," he explained.
The expert also pointed to poor coordination between agencies, saying valuable groundwater and spring-monitoring data remain scattered across state governments, research institutions and central agencies, limiting effective planning and knowledge sharing.
To address these challenges, the recently launched Himalayan Water Partnership aims to bring together all eight northeastern states to map, protect and revive mountain springs through a common science-based framework. The initiative seeks to promote shared data standards, coordinated monitoring and exchange of successful conservation practices across states.
Chanda stressed that protecting Himalayan water sources will require a combination of scientific research and community participation. He called for a comprehensive spring census, hydrogeological mapping of recharge zones, stronger local stewardship and integrated restoration measures.
"Water is public health. Water is a livelihood. Water is the ecological thread that holds our hill ecosystems together. Allowing this crisis to deepen through neglect or fragmented action would be a failure we cannot afford," he said.
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