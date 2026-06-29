ETV Bharat / bharat

Himalayan Water Crisis Deepens As Nearly Half Of Mountain Springs Dry Up, Threatening 50 Million People

New Delhi: The Himalayan region is facing a growing water crisis as shrinking glaciers and drying mountain springs threaten drinking water, agriculture and livelihoods for nearly 50 million people across 12 Himalayan states, experts have warned.

According to NITI Aayog, nearly half of the Indian Himalayan Region's around 3 million springs have either dried up or become seasonal, raising concerns over the long-term water security of millions who depend on these natural water sources.

Calling the situation a "slow-moving ecological emergency", Rituparno Chanda, programme officer-WaSH at the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihoods (CML), an associate organisation of Tata Trusts, said the crisis is already affecting communities across the region.

"These are not abstract numbers. These are the taps running dry in someone's kitchen, the field that cannot be irrigated, and the village child walking kilometres to fetch water. In the Northeast, where springs are often the only source of drinking water, the crisis is already being lived," Chanda told ETV Bharat.

Experts say the problem extends beyond retreating glaciers. Climate change is bringing shorter but more intense spells of rainfall, causing water to run off mountain slopes instead of slowly seeping underground to recharge aquifers that feed springs. At the same time, deforestation, unplanned development, mining and changing land-use patterns are reducing the land's ability to retain water.

"In parts of Northeast India, mining is disrupting the underground geological pathways through which water reaches springs. When springs dry up, the impact is not limited to villages; it also affects wetlands, forests and wildlife, contributing to increasing human-animal conflict in some areas," Chanda said.