Himalayan Glacier Hazards Need Continuous Scientific Monitoring: Centre To NGT
The Centre emphasizes continuous scientific monitoring of Himalayan glaciers, involving multiple ministries and agencies, to address glacier retreat, instability, and disaster risks, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has said that continuous scientific monitoring of glacier retreat, instability, ice avalanches, glacial lake expansion, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) is essential. This task requires specialised agencies with expertise in cryosphere science, hydrology, glaciology, geology, remote sensing, and disaster management.
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after it sought a response in a matter concerning the dangers posed by hanging glaciers in the Central Himalaya.
The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in April on the basis of a news report which claimed that a scientific study highlighted potential risks associated with unstable hanging glaciers in the central Himalayan region. The study recommended enhanced monitoring of such glaciers.
In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the environment ministry stated that glacier conservation and assessment of cryospheric hazards constitute matters of national importance and require coordinated efforts of several ministries, scientific institutions and state governments.
It mentioned that glaciers are dynamic natural systems, and their behaviour is influenced by several factors, including topography, geological conditions and climatic variability.
Citing that the issues raised in the matter involve multidisciplinary scientific aspects extending beyond the mandate of any single ministry, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate stated that the Government of India has adopted an integrated and coordinated institutional framework wherein various ministries, departments and scientific organisations undertake complementary responsibilities concerning glacier monitoring, disaster preparedness, hydrological assessment, scientific research and environmental conservation.
The ministry further said that glacier monitoring and scientific assessment are carried out by several ministries and scientific organisations in accordance with their respective mandates.
“The Government of India has adopted a coordinated, science-based and multi-institutional approach towards glacier conservation and mitigation of GLOF risks involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Science and Technology, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, etc., and the State Governments/UT Administrations concerned. The coordinated approach encompasses glacier monitoring, glacial lake monitoring, hazard mapping, vulnerability assessment, climate research, capacity building and disaster preparedness,” it said.
The ministry informed that, through the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, it carries out scientific studies concerning glacier dynamics, glacier mass balance, glacial lakes and cryospheric hazards in the Indian Himalayan region.
Besides that, under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), the ministry said it has supported the identification of critical glacial lakes; basin-level studies; hazard mapping; vulnerability assessment; hydrodynamic modelling; remote sensing-based monitoring of glacier retreat and glacial lake expansion; capacity building; and scientific research relating to the prevention and mitigation of GLOFS in the Indian Himalayan Region.
The ministry said that the activities undertaken by it are primarily research-oriented and contribute towards strengthening scientific understanding and informed decision-making concerning Himalayan glaciers and associated hazards.
It said it shall continue to extend all necessary cooperation to the ministries concerned, scientific institutions and state governments for protection of the Himalayan ecosystem and for implementation of appropriate measures within its mandate.
Environmentalists’ views
Prakriti Srivastava, a retired IFS officer, while referring to the matter, told ETV Bharat, “Deforestation vastly increases the risks posed by unstable hanging glaciers in the Central Himalaya. While the underlying breakdown of ice occurs high up on the mountain peaks, losing lower-level forest cover creates a dangerous double effect, driving up local temperatures and turning glacial collapses into far worse downstream catastrophes.”
Another environmentalist BS, Vohra, said the centre's science-based approach to Himalayan glacier monitoring is encouraging, but research alone cannot prevent disasters.
“Climate change is making hanging glaciers increasingly unstable, demanding real-time monitoring, robust early-warning systems, transparent public data, and community-level preparedness. Scientific knowledge must now translate into timely action,” he told ETV Bharat.
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