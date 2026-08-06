ETV Bharat / bharat

Himalayan Glacier Hazards Need Continuous Scientific Monitoring: Centre To NGT

New Delhi: The Centre has said that continuous scientific monitoring of glacier retreat, instability, ice avalanches, glacial lake expansion, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) is essential. This task requires specialised agencies with expertise in cryosphere science, hydrology, glaciology, geology, remote sensing, and disaster management.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change made this statement before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) after it sought a response in a matter concerning the dangers posed by hanging glaciers in the Central Himalaya.

The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in April on the basis of a news report which claimed that a scientific study highlighted potential risks associated with unstable hanging glaciers in the central Himalayan region. The study recommended enhanced monitoring of such glaciers.

In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the environment ministry stated that glacier conservation and assessment of cryospheric hazards constitute matters of national importance and require coordinated efforts of several ministries, scientific institutions and state governments.

It mentioned that glaciers are dynamic natural systems, and their behaviour is influenced by several factors, including topography, geological conditions and climatic variability.

Citing that the issues raised in the matter involve multidisciplinary scientific aspects extending beyond the mandate of any single ministry, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate stated that the Government of India has adopted an integrated and coordinated institutional framework wherein various ministries, departments and scientific organisations undertake complementary responsibilities concerning glacier monitoring, disaster preparedness, hydrological assessment, scientific research and environmental conservation.

The ministry further said that glacier monitoring and scientific assessment are carried out by several ministries and scientific organisations in accordance with their respective mandates.

“The Government of India has adopted a coordinated, science-based and multi-institutional approach towards glacier conservation and mitigation of GLOF risks involving the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Science and Technology, National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, etc., and the State Governments/UT Administrations concerned. The coordinated approach encompasses glacier monitoring, glacial lake monitoring, hazard mapping, vulnerability assessment, climate research, capacity building and disaster preparedness,” it said.