ETV Bharat / bharat

Himalayan Flash Floods Should Push All To Act 'Faster And Fairer' On Climate Change: UN Climate Chief

Antalya: The glacial collapse and flash floods in the Himalayas this year should push everyone to act "faster and fairer" on climate change, a top United Nations official said.

Responding to a question on the issue of the Himalayas on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya,Turkiye, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell told PTI that transitioning away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner, along with tripling adaptation finance, are key to resolving the crisis.

“The glacial collapse and flash floods in the Himalayas this year are a devastating reminder of how fragile these mountain environments can be, particularly the Hindu Kush Himalayas. For years, scientists and local communities have been warning that the Himalayas are at huge risk from climate change. What is happening in the Himalayas should push us to act faster and fairer on climate change,” he said.

Proposals by Nepal and Bhutan, and separately by Kyrgyzstan, to secure formal agenda items on mountain-related issues at the 31st UN failed to secure the backing of major negotiating blocs.

Highlighting that global heating is caused by humanity still burning huge amounts of coal, oil and gas and destroying forests, the UNFCCC Executive Secretary recalled COP28 in the UAE, where all countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner.

He stated that the agreement must be delivered in full, and that it is equally essential to make faster progress on helping nations adapt to climate impacts and build their resilience, especially vulnerable nations that did practically nothing to contribute to the climate crisis.

“That means delivering in full on the tripling of adaptation finance agreed at COP30 in Brazil last year. Full delivery on all existing financial commitments by developed economies is also essential, as is boosting access to finance for those who need it most, especially those vulnerable developing nations who did the least to cause the global crisis,” Stiell told PTI.

When asked how climate-vulnerable nations can trust a platform like COP given that the agenda on tripling adaptation finance failed to be formally adopted, he said that the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) has been set up to provide support to vulnerable developing countries, adding that the crisis in the Himalayas shows why the COP process is critical.

“FRLD has been in its establishment phase; it has raised and received funds. The fund is now moving into delivery with an initial provisional allocation of USD 21.5 million for Nepal, which is a very positive step. It's essential that FRLD continues to be capitalised and deployed to the fullest extent possible,” Stiell told PTI, adding that FRLD alone cannot meet the scale of loss and damage.

A standalone agenda item on tripling adaptation finance was not formally adopted on the official conference agenda, as consensus could not be reached during the opening plenary on November 9.

Noting that finance is key to turning climate plans into real-world results, he said that Nepal’s reported reconstruction needs underline the urgency to mobilise finance at a much greater scale, across climate finance and humanitarian, development and disaster-risk financing.