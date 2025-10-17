Himachal University To Bridge India-China Border Gap With A Language Course For Soldiers
The Central University of Himachal Pradesh will offer a Chinese language course to Indian Army soldiers to enhance their communication skills along the India-China border.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST
Dharamshala: Soldiers deployed along the India-China border will now be equipped with essential language skills. The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU) has completed preparations to launch a special Chinese language course for Army personnel, which is expected to begin next academic session.
The university's Executive Council (EC) has already approved the proposal, which has been sent to the central government for final clearance.
Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, said the course would initially be of six months’ duration and may be extended to one or two years, depending on the demand from soldiers. “The Central University undertook this initiative with guidance from the central government and the Raj Bhavan and secured approval for it during the EC meeting,” he said.
Proposal sent to the Centre for final approval
The proposal has been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Education for approval. It was felt that Army personnel deployed in Himachal’s border areas should have a working knowledge of the Chinese language. Once approved, the university administration will move swiftly to implement the course.
“We have come across numerous instances where Indian military personnel suffered setbacks due to a lack of knowledge of the Chinese language. Proficiency in Chinese will be beneficial for Indian soldiers,” Prof. Bansal said. He added that the university was already planning to introduce foreign language courses, and the Chinese language course will be part of that effort.
Prof. Bansal said such courses would also help promote tourism. “Keeping this in mind, a Chinese language department has been established at the university. Guest faculty will be appointed for French, German, Spanish, and Chinese. Similar foreign language courses are already taught in many universities across the country,” he said.
He added that soldiers would be able to pursue the course while on duty and that it would also be open to other youth. “Initially, it will be conducted offline for six months and later upgraded to a one-year diploma. Once a full-fledged Chinese language department is established, the course will be extended to two years. Provisions will be made to ensure that military personnel can complete it while performing their duties,” the vice-chancellor said.
