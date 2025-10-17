ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal University To Bridge India-China Border Gap With A Language Course For Soldiers

Dharamshala: Soldiers deployed along the India-China border will now be equipped with essential language skills. The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CU) has completed preparations to launch a special Chinese language course for Army personnel, which is expected to begin next academic session.

The university's Executive Council (EC) has already approved the proposal, which has been sent to the central government for final clearance.

Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, said the course would initially be of six months’ duration and may be extended to one or two years, depending on the demand from soldiers. “The Central University undertook this initiative with guidance from the central government and the Raj Bhavan and secured approval for it during the EC meeting,” he said.

Proposal sent to the Centre for final approval