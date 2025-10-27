ETV Bharat / bharat

With Constitution As Witness, Two Brothers In Himachal Transform Wedding Into Social Change Statement

Sirmaur: They watched approvingly as two brothers and their betrothed got married with just the Constitution as witness. What was a novelty for villagers of Kalog in the remote, hilly Nainidhar region, under the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, was actually a quiet revolution that defied recent nationwide trends of embracing ostentatious traditional and religious rituals for weddings.

When the two brothers, Sunil Kumar and Vinod Kumar, began planning their wedding ceremony, they only had the thoughts of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in mind. In their personal lives, both brothers, who hold government jobs, have been constantly striving for social reform. This is why the entire family had also embraced Buddhism, following the footsteps of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Hence, at the wedding ceremony on October 26, in which Sunil married Ritu and Vinod married Reena Verma, the few rituals they adhered to, were performed in a manner that deviated from religious dogmas, without the usual wedding rituals, saat phere (seven vows), sacred fire or priest. Instead, they vowed to adhere to the values ​​of the Constitution and of humanity.

Curiosity Turns Into Inspiration