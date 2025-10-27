With Constitution As Witness, Two Brothers In Himachal Transform Wedding Into Social Change Statement
No wedding vows, no priest, fire or saat phere, just Constitution and Ambedkar's picture as witness for two brothers in Kalog village of Sirmaur district.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST
Sirmaur: They watched approvingly as two brothers and their betrothed got married with just the Constitution as witness. What was a novelty for villagers of Kalog in the remote, hilly Nainidhar region, under the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, was actually a quiet revolution that defied recent nationwide trends of embracing ostentatious traditional and religious rituals for weddings.
When the two brothers, Sunil Kumar and Vinod Kumar, began planning their wedding ceremony, they only had the thoughts of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in mind. In their personal lives, both brothers, who hold government jobs, have been constantly striving for social reform. This is why the entire family had also embraced Buddhism, following the footsteps of the Father of the Indian Constitution.
Hence, at the wedding ceremony on October 26, in which Sunil married Ritu and Vinod married Reena Verma, the few rituals they adhered to, were performed in a manner that deviated from religious dogmas, without the usual wedding rituals, saat phere (seven vows), sacred fire or priest. Instead, they vowed to adhere to the values of the Constitution and of humanity.
Curiosity Turns Into Inspiration
With the support of their family and those of their betrothed, instead of traditional rituals, they embraced some local customs, including a wedding procession. Even their wedding invitation card featured a picture of the Buddha on one side, and Dr Ambedkar on the other.
As the invitees watched with curiosity, after the two couples exchanged garlands, they took vows to be together for life in front of a picture of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution, before receiving the blessings of their elders.
Afterwards, Sunil and Vinod said they believe that "marriage is a union of two hearts, and it doesn't require any traditional rituals or ceremonies." A large number of villagers, who attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds, also spoke with approval about this unique experience.
Dr Ishwar Rahi, who had come from Nahan to attend his friend's wedding, said, "This wedding will become a source of inspiration for the local youth, and an important step towards social reforms," to which, Sunil and Vinod added, "We will always strive for social reform and inspire the youth to do the same."
Also Read: