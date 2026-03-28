Himachal Resident Killed In Iran Drone Strike In Abu Dhabi
Five Indians have been injured after a missile strike caused fires at two locations in an industrial area near Khalifa Port.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Una: Sanoli Mazara village of Una district is in mourning since news arrived that one of its residents lost his life in the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran. The 52-year-old Shammi was killed in a drone strike in Abu Dhabi. He was working as a driver there for a long time to support his family.
He used to occasionally travel back home. He had recently returned to the Gulf Emirate after a home visit. On Thursday, he reportedly parked his car in a restricted area of Abu Dhabi at around 5 am, and was talking on his mobile phone, when the area came under an Iranian drone attack.
The attack was so devastating that Shammi died on the spot, leaving his body severely mutilated by the explosion. Following the attack, the local administration and the police arrived to take possession of the body for necessary formalities.
The news of Shammi’s death has left his family devastated. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village and people are reaching out to console his family, who have appealed to the central government to bring his body back to India.
“The administration has received information about the incident. Further action is being taken in coordination with the family. The administration will provide all possible assistance to the family. It stands with the affected family through every difficulty,” said Una’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhishek Mittal.
Abu Dhabi officials reported that five Indians were injured after a missile strike caused fires at two locations in an industrial area near Khalifa Port. The fires were caused by debris falling after a ballistic missile was intercepted.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Defense also said in a statement on 'X' that its air defence systems were responding to missile and drone attacks from Iran. Shortly after, officials said that five Indian nationals suffered minor injuries from debris falling after air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile.
Meanwhile, Israel reported on Saturday that Iran had fired missiles targeting the country from late Friday night to Saturday morning killing one person and injuring several others. Sirens sounded near the Lebanese border in northern Israel. Hezbollah has been carrying out frequent rocket and drone attacks in this region during the ongoing war.