ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Resident Killed In Iran Drone Strike In Abu Dhabi

Una: Sanoli Mazara village of Una district is in mourning since news arrived that one of its residents lost his life in the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran. The 52-year-old Shammi was killed in a drone strike in Abu Dhabi. He was working as a driver there for a long time to support his family.

He used to occasionally travel back home. He had recently returned to the Gulf Emirate after a home visit. On Thursday, he reportedly parked his car in a restricted area of Abu Dhabi at around 5 am, and was talking on his mobile phone, when the area came under an Iranian drone attack.

The attack was so devastating that Shammi died on the spot, leaving his body severely mutilated by the explosion. Following the attack, the local administration and the police arrived to take possession of the body for necessary formalities.

The news of Shammi’s death has left his family devastated. There is an atmosphere of mourning in the village and people are reaching out to console his family, who have appealed to the central government to bring his body back to India.