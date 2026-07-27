ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Rave Parties: SC Halts HC Order Directing Lodging Of FIR, Probe Against Kullu Officials

New Delhi: In a relief to senior Himachal Pradesh officials, the Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the High Court that had directed the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registration of an FIR against the Kullu Deputy Commissioner (DC), the Superintendent of Police (SP) and others over their alleged role in permitting rave parties in 2025.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

However, the bench declined to stay the part of the high court order transferring DC Anurag Chander Sharma and SP Madan Lal to other districts in the state. In June this year, the high court took serious note of the alleged nexus between district officials and organisers of large-scale rave parties in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.