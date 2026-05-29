ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh Wildfire Contained With IAF Help

Kasauli: The devastating wildfire in the Kasauli-Garkhal belt of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has finally been brought under control, thanks to relentless efforts by the Fire Department and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

IAF helicopters carried out as many as 55 Bambi Bucket sorties, drawing water from Chandigarh's Sukna Lake and dropping it over the affected areas. A Bambi Bucket is a collapsible container suspended under a helicopter to collect and release water or fire-retardant chemicals over active flames. It plays a crucial role in battling blazes in remote and inaccessible areas, which are inaccessible by road.

Officials said the combined ground and aerial efforts helped significantly in containing the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday in a forest near Manaun village. No one anticipated that the blaze would spread so quickly and engulf about 10-15 sq km of forest land.

As the flames reached the vicinity of the Air Force Station, IAF helicopters were pressed into service to contain the fire. The IAF deployed Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters in the mission.