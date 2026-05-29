Himachal Pradesh Wildfire Contained With IAF Help
IAF helicopters carried out as many as 55 Bambi Bucket sorties, drawing water from Chandigarh's Sukna Lake and dropping it over the affected areas
Published : May 29, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Kasauli: The devastating wildfire in the Kasauli-Garkhal belt of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has finally been brought under control, thanks to relentless efforts by the Fire Department and the Indian Air Force (IAF).
IAF helicopters carried out as many as 55 Bambi Bucket sorties, drawing water from Chandigarh's Sukna Lake and dropping it over the affected areas. A Bambi Bucket is a collapsible container suspended under a helicopter to collect and release water or fire-retardant chemicals over active flames. It plays a crucial role in battling blazes in remote and inaccessible areas, which are inaccessible by road.
Officials said the combined ground and aerial efforts helped significantly in containing the blaze, which broke out on Tuesday in a forest near Manaun village. No one anticipated that the blaze would spread so quickly and engulf about 10-15 sq km of forest land.
As the flames reached the vicinity of the Air Force Station, IAF helicopters were pressed into service to contain the fire. The IAF deployed Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters in the mission.
The blaze has caused extensive damage to forest resources and also devoured several wild animals. Strong winds and the dense forest cover helped the fire to spread rapidly. However, there have been no reports of any human casualty so far.
The fire had spread to the immediate vicinity of the Central Research Institute (CRI), Kasauli, raising an alarm. Upon witnessing the intensity of the fire, the Fire Department of the Cantonment Board immediately took charge of the situation. It finally took about 15 hours to bring the fire under control.
Commending the swift action, courage, and dedication of the personnel, letters of appreciation were presented to those involved in the firefighting operation. This operation stands as a prime example of the Indian Armed Forces' high level of operational readiness, mutual coordination, and their unwavering commitment to protecting both the people and the environment during natural disasters, said Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh.
Also Read: