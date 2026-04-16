ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh: NDMA Inspects Lahaul-Spiti's Glacial Ghepan Lake, To Install Early Warning System

Kullu: A team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited Ghepan Lake in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, in the wake of the growing threat of rapidly melting glaciers, and the resulting lakes across the Himalayan region, over which both Central and state governments have become increasingly concerned.

They held in-depth discussions on the growing size and potential danger of the Ghepan Lake. Meanwhile, preparations have begun to install an early warning system on a glacier lake, a first in Himachal.

Why Early Warning System At Ghepan Lake?

Ghepan Lake is located at an altitude of around 13,615 ft above sea level. Its depth is estimated to be more than 100 m. This is a completely glacial lake and is constantly increasing in size. Experts believe that if this lake suddenly breaks, its water will flow into the Chandra River, causing significant damage to several villages in the Lahaul Valley, as well as the Manali-Leh National Highway and the Atal Tunnel.

NDMA member Dinesh Kumar Aswal shared the information in Manali on Thursday. He stated that a satellite-based early warning system will be installed on Ghepan Lake. This will be the first such project in Himachal Pradesh, providing immediate alerts in case of any movement or danger in the lake.

The Centre for the Development of Advanced Computing, the Central Water Commission, and the district administration will work together on the project.