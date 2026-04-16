Himachal Pradesh: NDMA Inspects Lahaul-Spiti's Glacial Ghepan Lake, To Install Early Warning System
If Ghepan Lake breaks, its water will flow into the Chandra River, causing damage across Lahaul Valley, Manali-Leh National Highway and Atal Tunnel.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Kullu: A team of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) visited Ghepan Lake in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, in the wake of the growing threat of rapidly melting glaciers, and the resulting lakes across the Himalayan region, over which both Central and state governments have become increasingly concerned.
They held in-depth discussions on the growing size and potential danger of the Ghepan Lake. Meanwhile, preparations have begun to install an early warning system on a glacier lake, a first in Himachal.
Why Early Warning System At Ghepan Lake?
Ghepan Lake is located at an altitude of around 13,615 ft above sea level. Its depth is estimated to be more than 100 m. This is a completely glacial lake and is constantly increasing in size. Experts believe that if this lake suddenly breaks, its water will flow into the Chandra River, causing significant damage to several villages in the Lahaul Valley, as well as the Manali-Leh National Highway and the Atal Tunnel.
NDMA member Dinesh Kumar Aswal shared the information in Manali on Thursday. He stated that a satellite-based early warning system will be installed on Ghepan Lake. This will be the first such project in Himachal Pradesh, providing immediate alerts in case of any movement or danger in the lake.
The Centre for the Development of Advanced Computing, the Central Water Commission, and the district administration will work together on the project.
Seismic Activity, Natural Processes In The Himalayas
According to the NDMA, the Himalayas are still evolving, increasing in height by 1-17 mm each year. This change is the result of seismic activity and natural processes. They explained that climate change is causing glaciers to melt rapidly, creating new lakes and increasing the size of old lakes. This is why such areas are increasingly facing dangers.
The NDMA team stated that governments have become more vigilant after the disasters of 2023 and 2025. The SDRF and administration performed well in those disasters, but advance preparation is essential to avoid such incidents in future. As a result, vulnerable areas are being identified and safety measures are being strengthened.
Public Participation Also Important
Experts say disaster management requires not only the participation of the government, but also of the general public. Tree plantation and awareness campaigns are being conducted in landslide-prone areas to reduce risk. The government is striving to have a pre-planned plan in place for every potential hazardous area.
It should be noted that Ghepan Lake is one among several glacier lakes identified as dangerous by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Therefore, the early warning system to be installed here will provide timely alerts to the Meteorological Department and administration. With this, relief and rescue operations can be started in time during a possible disaster, and loss of life and property can be reduced to a great extent.