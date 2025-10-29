Himachal Pradesh Is Frontrunner In Shift Towards Natural Farming
The state is offering multiple incentives to the farmers to make the shift
Published : October 29, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Shimla: The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is showcasing itself as the front runner in promoting natural farming. The farmers are reaping the benefits of this shift from conventional farming that requires chemical inputs as the input costs in natural farming are negligible and the returns are high as the health conscious people do not shy away from spending on their health.
It was in 2018 that 2,740 farmers had embarked on this journey using natural farming techniques. The number has now grown to 2,22,893 and the state government has set a goal of making Himachal a toxic farming free state by 2030.
So far, 1,96,892 farmers have been awarded CETARA-NF (Certified Evaluation Tool for Agricultural Resource Analysis-Natural Farming) certificates.
In the very first year, crops were cultivated using natural farming techniques on 628 hectares and presently 3.06 lakh farmers in 3,584 panchayats have been trained with 2,22,893 abandoning chemical farming to grow crops using natural techniques on 38,437 hectares of land.
This method of farming that gives returns at low costs is rapidly gaining popularity as it also increases soil fertility and improves crop quality.
The Agriculture Department is encouraging the farmers to adopt natural farming. Deputy Director Mohinder Singh Bhawani disclosed, " The farmers can apply at their nearest Agriculture Department office to initiate them into natural farming. Groups of such farmers are formed and trained after which they are registered. The government is developing an online platform to market the products grown through natural farming.”
The government is offering various facilities and financial benefits for shifting to natural farming. Bhawani said a subsidy of Rs 25,000 is being offered to purchase indigenous cows and if these cows are procured from the neighbouring states, there is another Rs 5,000 for transportation. Furthermore, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for paying the market fees for purchasing indigenous cows from cattle markets.
There are additional financial benefits as well that include Rs 8,000 for laying a concrete floor in the cowshed to collect cow urine and a subsidy of Rs 2250 for purchasing three drums. The farmers are also being given a subsidy of Rs 1500 for cycle plough that is used in natural farming.
“Assistance is also being provided for purchasing taps and fountains," Bhawani said.
Nek Ram Sharma, a Padma Shri awardee for natural farming, feels that natural farming is beneficial for environmental protection.
“The chemicals used in conventional farming run off with rainwater and contaminate natural resources. People use this same water for drinking while poisoning their bodies. The chemicals also reach the air. Natural farming is the only alternative,” he said while asserting that natural farming improves soil health, increases moisture and leads to better yields. Besides, natural products are beneficial for people's health.
Pointing out towards the challenges, Sharma said the farmers wanting to shift need basic facilities like provision of proper seeds. He feels the state needs a seed bank at the grassroots level. It also requires small manual sowing machines.
In addition to this, there is a need to develop a robust marketing mechanism to sell natural farming produce.
He suggested, “Small markets should be opened in every region. The farmers need to be provided assistance for solar fencing to ward off the threat of animals.”
Master trainer Som Gautam who has trained 5,400 farmers in natural farming related that the farmers have benefited financially by receiving the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. He said natural farming improves soil health leading to the return of microbes and friendly earthworms to the soil which is a boon for yields.
He disclosed, “Natural farming requires more labour as the ingredients have to be prepared from resources available at home. It requires linear sowing that is time-consuming. The government should provide manual machines to save the time of the farmers.”
Calling for exclusive separate markets near villages to sell natural produce, he said that such markets should be provided publicity and promotion to ensure that consumers have access to such markets.
Presently natural farming is being done in all the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Officials claim that the establishment of a MSP mechanism is driving farmers' interest and has given a new hope to farmers who have long struggled with cost and price uncertainty.
Officials said that for the farmers who are reducing their reliance on chemicals and adopting environmentally safe farming, this initiative will not only stabilize their income but also pave the way for pure and safe grains, fruits, and vegetables to reach consumers.
Bhawani claimed that Himachal is the first state in the country to offer MSP for natural farming products. “The government has set an MSP of Rs 40 per kg for maize, Rs 60 per kg for wheat, Rs 90 per kg for raw turmeric and Rs 60 per kg for barley grown in the Pangi region,” he said.
Officials say that the indigenous cows play an important role in natural farming. One gram of dung from indigenous cows contains 300 to 500 crore bacteria as compared to just 70 to 80 lakh in one gram of dung from Jersey and Houston Physician cows.
They claim that one indigenous cow can be used for natural farming on 30 acres. In India, Sahiwal, Gir, Red Sindhi, Deoni, Tharparkar, Rathi, Nagauri, Ongole, and Himachali Local are the indigenous cow breeds.
Jeevamrit and Ghan Jeevamrit are important organic fertilizers used in natural farming to increase soil fertility and activate microorganisms. These require cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, sweet fruits, lentil flour and a handful of soil from beneath a tree. This organic fertilizer is prepared in three to four days in summer and five to six days in winter.
Furthermore, insecticides and pesticides can be prepared using cow dung, cow urine, tobacco, garlic, chili and other plant leaves along with sour lassi and then sprayed.
It is claimed that adopting natural farming increases soil fertility and reduces water consumption by 70%. In Himachal, the products from natural farming are now selling well in the market including the public distribution system outlets.
