Himachal Pradesh Is Frontrunner In Shift Towards Natural Farming

Shimla: The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is showcasing itself as the front runner in promoting natural farming. The farmers are reaping the benefits of this shift from conventional farming that requires chemical inputs as the input costs in natural farming are negligible and the returns are high as the health conscious people do not shy away from spending on their health.

It was in 2018 that 2,740 farmers had embarked on this journey using natural farming techniques. The number has now grown to 2,22,893 and the state government has set a goal of making Himachal a toxic farming free state by 2030.

So far, 1,96,892 farmers have been awarded CETARA-NF (Certified Evaluation Tool for Agricultural Resource Analysis-Natural Farming) certificates.

In the very first year, crops were cultivated using natural farming techniques on 628 hectares and presently 3.06 lakh farmers in 3,584 panchayats have been trained with 2,22,893 abandoning chemical farming to grow crops using natural techniques on 38,437 hectares of land.

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Directorate (ETV Bharat)

This method of farming that gives returns at low costs is rapidly gaining popularity as it also increases soil fertility and improves crop quality.

The Agriculture Department is encouraging the farmers to adopt natural farming. Deputy Director Mohinder Singh Bhawani disclosed, " The farmers can apply at their nearest Agriculture Department office to initiate them into natural farming. Groups of such farmers are formed and trained after which they are registered. The government is developing an online platform to market the products grown through natural farming.”

A farmer tilling his land at a village in Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The government is offering various facilities and financial benefits for shifting to natural farming. Bhawani said a subsidy of Rs 25,000 is being offered to purchase indigenous cows and if these cows are procured from the neighbouring states, there is another Rs 5,000 for transportation. Furthermore, Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for paying the market fees for purchasing indigenous cows from cattle markets.

There are additional financial benefits as well that include Rs 8,000 for laying a concrete floor in the cowshed to collect cow urine and a subsidy of Rs 2250 for purchasing three drums. The farmers are also being given a subsidy of Rs 1500 for cycle plough that is used in natural farming.

“Assistance is also being provided for purchasing taps and fountains," Bhawani said.

Nek Ram Sharma, a Padma Shri awardee for natural farming, feels that natural farming is beneficial for environmental protection.