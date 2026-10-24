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Centre Approves 320 New PG Seats For Six Medical Colleges In Himachal Pradesh, Allocates Rs 415 Crore For The Same

File photo of JP Nadda ( IANS )

New Delhi: In a move aimed at expanding opportunities for medical graduates and strengthening specialist healthcare services across Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has approved creation of 320 new postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six Government Medical Colleges in the state.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda made the announcement on Friday and said the Central government has provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 415 crore for the initiative.

Nadda said that the approval, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would create greater opportunities for aspiring specialist doctors in Himachal Pradesh while improving the availability of specialised healthcare services for its people. Highlighting the speed with which the proposal was taken forward, Nadda stated that the State Government submitted its proposal on June 23, 2026. The matter was subsequently discussed with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on October 6, 2026, during the Convocation Ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur. The Central Government has now approved all 320 seats proposed by the State, he said. "The Central Government has acted swiftly on Himachal Pradesh's proposal and approved all 320 PG medical seats. We now expect the State Government to move forward with equal speed and complete the necessary formalities so that students and people of Himachal Pradesh can benefit from this initiative at the earliest," Nadda said. Of the 320 newly approved seats, 91 have been sanctioned for Shimla, 57 each for Tanda and Hamirpur, 55 for Mandi, 32 for Nahan and 28 for Chamba. These additional seats will help strengthen specialist medical education and healthcare services in disciplines such as Surgery, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Oncology and other specialities, the Health Ministry said in an official release.