Centre Approves 320 New PG Seats For Six Medical Colleges In Himachal Pradesh, Allocates Rs 415 Crore For The Same
Over the last five years, Centre has approved a Rs 15,000 crore initiative to add 10,000 new undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats across the country.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move aimed at expanding opportunities for medical graduates and strengthening specialist healthcare services across Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has approved creation of 320 new postgraduate (PG) medical seats across six Government Medical Colleges in the state.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda made the announcement on Friday and said the Central government has provided financial assistance of approximately Rs 415 crore for the initiative.
Nadda said that the approval, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would create greater opportunities for aspiring specialist doctors in Himachal Pradesh while improving the availability of specialised healthcare services for its people.
Highlighting the speed with which the proposal was taken forward, Nadda stated that the State Government submitted its proposal on June 23, 2026. The matter was subsequently discussed with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on October 6, 2026, during the Convocation Ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur. The Central Government has now approved all 320 seats proposed by the State, he said.
"The Central Government has acted swiftly on Himachal Pradesh's proposal and approved all 320 PG medical seats. We now expect the State Government to move forward with equal speed and complete the necessary formalities so that students and people of Himachal Pradesh can benefit from this initiative at the earliest," Nadda said.
Of the 320 newly approved seats, 91 have been sanctioned for Shimla, 57 each for Tanda and Hamirpur, 55 for Mandi, 32 for Nahan and 28 for Chamba. These additional seats will help strengthen specialist medical education and healthcare services in disciplines such as Surgery, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Oncology and other specialities, the Health Ministry said in an official release.
Nadda said that under PM Modi's leadership, medical education in India has witnessed substantial expansion over the past 12 years. "As part of these efforts, the Central Government approved a Rs 15,000 crore initiative to add 10,000 new undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats across the country over five years. The approval of 320 new PG seats in Himachal Pradesh forms part of this broader initiative to expand medical education and strengthen the country's healthcare workforce," he stated.
The Union Minister urged the Himachal Pradesh Government to take all necessary steps for the timely creation and operationalisation of the approved seats. He emphasised that early action by the State would help ensure that medical graduates benefit from the expanded opportunities without delay.
Nadda also called for faster implementation of other important development projects being undertaken with Central Government support in Himachal Pradesh. Referring to the Chandigarh-Baddi and Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway projects, he stressed the need for early resolution of pending issues relating to the State's financial contribution and land availability. He also underlined the importance of accelerating work on Critical Care Blocks and Public Health Laboratories being developed with Central assistance.
"Development projects that directly benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh should not face unnecessary delays. The Central Government is extending all possible support for the State's development, and we expect the State Government to accord the same priority to their timely completion," Nadda stated.
Reaffirming the Central Government's commitment to Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India would continue to support the expansion of medical education, strengthening of healthcare services and development of essential infrastructure across the State. "Our priority is clear - the development of Himachal Pradesh and the welfare of every family in the State," the Union Minister affirmed.
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