From Rivoli To The Ridge, Funicular Trolley To Add Zing To Your Shimla Trip
With capacity to carry 25 passengers, this trolley will travel along a specialised track, making it easier to navigate the steep incline, reports Shivani Kapoor.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Shimla: If you are planning to visit Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla in December, you may find a new tourist attraction: a funicular trolley.
"The construction work is being monitored regularly, and I personally inspect its progress every 10 days. The goal is to launch the funicular trolley service in early December, once all necessary trials are completed," said Mayor Surender Chauhan.
A funicular trolley is a vehicle designed to travel along steep slopes. Similar to a railway, it operates on a track laid on the ground. It is typically moved up and down using a cable and a motor. The motor pulls the cable to facilitate movement. A cable-operated trolley moves up or down an incline. This system differs from standard lifts or cable cars and is used in hilly regions to overcome significant changes in elevation.
Reaching the historic Ridge ground from Lakkar Bazar will no longer require a steep climb. Under the Smart City Mission, it is claimed that the project connecting Lakkar Bazar to the Ridge will be completed by November 30. Plans are in place to make it operational in the first week of December, following the completion of necessary trials.
The Project
As part of the project, a lift facility is being constructed from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Rivoli Market. From Rivoli, a funicular trolley will be available to reach the Ridge. This trolley will travel along a specialised track, making it easier to navigate the steep incline. It will have the capacity to carry 25 passengers at a time. The project is being executed by the Ropeway Corporation. Spanning 58 metres and built at a cost of approximately Rs 3.60 crore, this trolley will be the first facility of its kind in the city.
Shimla was included in the central government’s Smart City Mission on June 28, 2017. The initiative aimed to modernise essential urban infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, public transport, parking, and e-governance.
While many projects under the mission have been completed, some transport-related initiatives have faced delays, and concerns have been raised regarding their impact on the city's aesthetics. Work on certain projects continues even after the official conclusion of the mission period; a key example is the project featuring a lift and a funicular trolley connecting Lakkar Bazar to the Ridge.
Mayor Chauhan said that both lift projects — connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge, and the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post — are running behind schedule.
“A meeting was recently held to review the progress of the work, during which the Ropeway Corporation indicated that the project connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge would be completed by November 30,” he said.
Meanwhile, the tender for the lift connecting the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post has been re-issued, with instructions to ensure its timely completion.
The Revision
Construction on the lift project connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge began in June 2022 as part of the lift and escalator initiatives proposed under the 'Shimla Smart City' mission. However, following heavy rainfall last year, the project plans were revised. It was subsequently decided to construct a lift from the bus stand to Rivoli Market, and a funicular track from Rivoli to The Ridge. The state government approved this change on December 18, 2025.
The project is running behind schedule. During the construction phase, time was consumed in vacating shops near the old Lakkar Bazar bus stand and the Rivoli area.
Additionally, the repeated cancellation of tenders by the Ropeway Corporation has also been cited as a reason for the delay.
Every year, lakhs of tourists visit Shimla. In this context, a funicular trolley could serve not only as a mode of transport for tourists but also as a new attraction. It is also expected to help reduce pedestrian congestion between The Ridge and Lakkar Bazaar. However, the actual benefit of the project will depend on the implementation of the facility, its operational framework, and its accessibility to passengers.
Speaking to ETV Bharat about the projects proposed to improve urban transport in Shimla, former deputy mayor Tikender Singh Panwar said, “Given the city's growing population, modern and accessible transport facilities are the need of the hour. These should benefit both the local residents and the tourists visiting Shimla.”
However, he emphasised that it is essential to understand Shimla’s unique geographical conditions before implementing any such project on the ground.
"Construction plans must be developed with future safety and potential challenges in mind. There is room for further refinement in the design of the proposed project to ensure it is safer and more effective, given the city's specific geographical landscape," he said.
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