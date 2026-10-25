ETV Bharat / bharat

From Rivoli To The Ridge, Funicular Trolley To Add Zing To Your Shimla Trip

Shimla: If you are planning to visit Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla in December, you may find a new tourist attraction: a funicular trolley.

"The construction work is being monitored regularly, and I personally inspect its progress every 10 days. The goal is to launch the funicular trolley service in early December, once all necessary trials are completed," said Mayor Surender Chauhan.

A funicular trolley is a vehicle designed to travel along steep slopes. Similar to a railway, it operates on a track laid on the ground. It is typically moved up and down using a cable and a motor. The motor pulls the cable to facilitate movement. A cable-operated trolley moves up or down an incline. This system differs from standard lifts or cable cars and is used in hilly regions to overcome significant changes in elevation.

From Rivoli To The Ridge, Funicular Trolley To Add Zing To Your Shimla Trip (ETV Bharat)

Reaching the historic Ridge ground from Lakkar Bazar will no longer require a steep climb. Under the Smart City Mission, it is claimed that the project connecting Lakkar Bazar to the Ridge will be completed by November 30. Plans are in place to make it operational in the first week of December, following the completion of necessary trials.

The Project

As part of the project, a lift facility is being constructed from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Rivoli Market. From Rivoli, a funicular trolley will be available to reach the Ridge. This trolley will travel along a specialised track, making it easier to navigate the steep incline. It will have the capacity to carry 25 passengers at a time. The project is being executed by the Ropeway Corporation. Spanning 58 metres and built at a cost of approximately Rs 3.60 crore, this trolley will be the first facility of its kind in the city.

Shimla was included in the central government’s Smart City Mission on June 28, 2017. The initiative aimed to modernise essential urban infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, public transport, parking, and e-governance.

While many projects under the mission have been completed, some transport-related initiatives have faced delays, and concerns have been raised regarding their impact on the city's aesthetics. Work on certain projects continues even after the official conclusion of the mission period; a key example is the project featuring a lift and a funicular trolley connecting Lakkar Bazar to the Ridge.

Ongoing construction (ETV Bharat)

Mayor Chauhan said that both lift projects — connecting Lakkar Bazar to The Ridge, and the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post — are running behind schedule.