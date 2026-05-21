Himachal Pradesh Farmers Await Rains To Sow Kharif Crops
Limited irrigation is the biggest challenge for agriculture where out of a total 9,59,223 hectares cultivated, only 1,14,381 hectares have such facilities.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Shimla: Farmers in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh are presently looking towards the skies for timely rainfall so that they can sow the Kharif crops of maize, paddy, pulses and vegetables. The ploughing of the fields has been done, and they have also procured the seeds. It needs to be pointed out that a substantial part of agriculture in the state is rain fed.
Nearly 9,00,000 families are directly or indirectly involved in agriculture and the livelihoods of a majority of them are dependent on good monsoon rains. Normally, sowing of Kharif crops, especially maize, begins in the first week of May in many districts of the state. However, due to the inclement weather this time, the farmers are compelled to wait as the fields are lacking moisture which has delayed sowing in many areas by 10-15 days. Although the farmers have prepared their fields, sowing seeds without rain is risky. Agricultural experts say that sowing may be further delayed if there is no pre-monsoon rain. This will potentially impact crop yields.
Maize is the most important Kharif crop in Himachal. This year, the Agriculture Department has set a target of sowing maize on 2.63 lakh hectares aiming for a production of 6.90 lakh metric tonnes. In Kangra district alone, maize is cultivated on 55,550 hectares, for which a production target of 1.47 lakh metric tonnes has been set.
Maize is the backbone of the state's rural economy. Once harvested, a large portion is shipped to Punjab, Haryana and other states where it is used in poultry and as animal feed. Agricultural experts believe that if timely rains fail and sowing is affected, production could decline by 20-30 per cent, directly impacting the farmers' incomes.
In addition to maize, pulses are proposed to be cultivated in 18,000 hectares during the Kharif season, while for millets the target is 3,380 hectares, with 6,600 hectares for potatoes and 3,000 hectares for ginger. The target for ginger production is 34,500 metric tonnes, while that of potato is 85,700 metric tonnes. In addition, tomato, capsicum, French beans, and other vegetable seedlings have also been prepared in many areas of the state, but lack of adequate moisture is causing difficulties in transplanting.
Limited irrigation facilities are the biggest challenge for agriculture in Himachal. A total of 9,59,223 hectares is cultivated in the state, of which only 1,14,381 hectares have irrigation facilities, accounting for just 11.92 per cent of the total. Expanding canals and irrigation projects in the hilly areas is difficult which makes timely rains a lifeline for the farmers. Delayed rains can disrupt the entire crop cycle.
Data tabulated by the Meteorological Department is further adding to farmers' concerns. Between May 12 and May 19, the state recorded just 2.5 mm of rain, which is 82 per cent below normal. Solan received zero rainfall during this period while Mandi recorded a 99 per cent deficit. Most districts including Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur, received significantly less rainfall than normal. Rising temperatures and dry soil have impacted the start of the Kharif season.
Farmers Kaushal Kumar, Roshan Lal, Ramesh Kumar, Devendra Kumar, Lakshya Kumar, and Tek Chand pointed out that while this is the most suitable time for sowing maize, sowing without adequate moisture would be risky. They added that vegetable seedlings are also being affected by the heat and maintaining moisture in the fields is becoming increasingly difficult.
Agriculture expert Ramkrishna Chauhan said, "The current time is crucial for sowing maize and other Kharif crops. If the rains come on time, the production will be better but if they are delayed too much, the farmers may suffer losses."
He advised the farmers to adopt moisture conservation measures in their fields while using organic mulching and making limited but effective use of available irrigation resources. The heat can also increase the risk of pests and the farmers need to monitor their crops regularly.
Senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre at Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma disclosed that temperatures are 3-4°C above normal in the plains and mid-altitude areas of the state. Light rain is expected in some areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla and Mandi over the next few days but there are no signs of widespread and heavy rainfall. He added that temperatures may rise further in the coming days and a yellow heat wave alert has been issued for some areas.
The state has set a target of cultivating 3,54,380 hectares and producing 8,85,310 metric tonnes of food grains in the Kharif season. However, achieving these goals now depends on rainfall.