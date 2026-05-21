ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh Farmers Await Rains To Sow Kharif Crops

Shimla: Farmers in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh are presently looking towards the skies for timely rainfall so that they can sow the Kharif crops of maize, paddy, pulses and vegetables. The ploughing of the fields has been done, and they have also procured the seeds. It needs to be pointed out that a substantial part of agriculture in the state is rain fed.

Nearly 9,00,000 families are directly or indirectly involved in agriculture and the livelihoods of a majority of them are dependent on good monsoon rains. Normally, sowing of Kharif crops, especially maize, begins in the first week of May in many districts of the state. However, due to the inclement weather this time, the farmers are compelled to wait as the fields are lacking moisture which has delayed sowing in many areas by 10-15 days. Although the farmers have prepared their fields, sowing seeds without rain is risky. Agricultural experts say that sowing may be further delayed if there is no pre-monsoon rain. This will potentially impact crop yields.

Maize is the most important Kharif crop in Himachal. This year, the Agriculture Department has set a target of sowing maize on 2.63 lakh hectares aiming for a production of 6.90 lakh metric tonnes. In Kangra district alone, maize is cultivated on 55,550 hectares, for which a production target of 1.47 lakh metric tonnes has been set.

Maize is the backbone of the state's rural economy. Once harvested, a large portion is shipped to Punjab, Haryana and other states where it is used in poultry and as animal feed. Agricultural experts believe that if timely rains fail and sowing is affected, production could decline by 20-30 per cent, directly impacting the farmers' incomes.

In addition to maize, pulses are proposed to be cultivated in 18,000 hectares during the Kharif season, while for millets the target is 3,380 hectares, with 6,600 hectares for potatoes and 3,000 hectares for ginger. The target for ginger production is 34,500 metric tonnes, while that of potato is 85,700 metric tonnes. In addition, tomato, capsicum, French beans, and other vegetable seedlings have also been prepared in many areas of the state, but lack of adequate moisture is causing difficulties in transplanting.

Limited irrigation facilities are the biggest challenge for agriculture in Himachal. A total of 9,59,223 hectares is cultivated in the state, of which only 1,14,381 hectares have irrigation facilities, accounting for just 11.92 per cent of the total. Expanding canals and irrigation projects in the hilly areas is difficult which makes timely rains a lifeline for the farmers. Delayed rains can disrupt the entire crop cycle.