Himachal Landslide Forms Artificial Lake, Triggers Flash Flood Warning; Evacuations Underway
A massive landslide in Himachal’s Solan blocked the Chikni Khad stream, forming a dangerous artificial lake that triggered flash-flood warnings and evacuations, reports Aditya Chadha
Published : September 6, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Solan: A massive landslide in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has blocked the Chikni Khad stream, forming a dangerous artificial lake. The debris dam threatens severe, sudden flash floods in downstream areas of several districts, forcing emergency evacuations, officials said on Sunday.
“Several feet of water is accumulating within the artificial lake formed after the landslide. The debris dam could collapse suddenly at any moment, posing a risk of severe flash floods in downstream areas of Solan and other nearby districts,” said officials.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nalagarh Narendra Ahluwalia has appealed to the public to strictly avoid visiting the vicinity or banks of the Chikni Khad stream, a tributary of the Sarsa River.
“Residents and families living in the lower reaches and along the banks of the ravine must ensure the safety of their loved ones and remain vigilant,” Ahluwalia said. “People should immediately contact the local administration in case of any emergency, changes in water levels, or any sign of danger,” he added.
Officials said the stream blockage occurred after a 100-metre stretch of the Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Shimla route highway near Kumarhatti sank by 15 feet following the landslide.
The blocked road has led to the suspension and disruption of at least 26 bus routes connected to the area, as the local administration has completely barred vehicular movement on the stretch as a precautionary measure.
The routes serve two dozen Panchayats in Ramshehar, including areas such as Kwarni, Mitiyan, Jandhu, Diggal, and Shimla, the connectivity to which has come to a complete standstill.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration have evacuated nearby houses as well. “This is done to prevent accidents as heavy monsoon rains continue to affect the region,” officials said.
This is the second such incident in a year on the route, as it previously subsided on August 6 last year, they added.
The administration has also sounded a high alert given the condition of the road, while the closure caused significant inconvenience to commuters and locals.
Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa, SDM Ahluwalia, Tehsildar Husan Chand, PWD Executive Engineer Parvarsar Singh, and Assistant Engineer Rakesh Kumar visited Kumarhatti to assess the situation.
“Teams from the PWD and NDRF visited the site and evacuated residents from houses situated along the road. The administration has appealed to the public to avoid the closed route and to adhere to official instructions in light of the potential danger,” said the SDM.
MLA Bawa said that passengers will be transported to their destinations by transferring them between buses on either side of the damaged section.
“Machinery has been deployed to clear and reopen the road. The road will soon be levelled and reopened to traffic. Efforts will be made to reduce the water level in the artificial lake by breaching it,” he said.
Also Read