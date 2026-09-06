ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Landslide Forms Artificial Lake, Triggers Flash Flood Warning; Evacuations Underway

Solan: A massive landslide in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has blocked the Chikni Khad stream, forming a dangerous artificial lake. The debris dam threatens severe, sudden flash floods in downstream areas of several districts, forcing emergency evacuations, officials said on Sunday.

“Several feet of water is accumulating within the artificial lake formed after the landslide. The debris dam could collapse suddenly at any moment, posing a risk of severe flash floods in downstream areas of Solan and other nearby districts,” said officials.

Himachal Landslide Forms Artificial Lake, Triggers Flash Flood Warning; Evacuations Underway (ETV Bharat)

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nalagarh Narendra Ahluwalia has appealed to the public to strictly avoid visiting the vicinity or banks of the Chikni Khad stream, a tributary of the Sarsa River.

“Residents and families living in the lower reaches and along the banks of the ravine must ensure the safety of their loved ones and remain vigilant,” Ahluwalia said. “People should immediately contact the local administration in case of any emergency, changes in water levels, or any sign of danger,” he added.

Officials said the stream blockage occurred after a 100-metre stretch of the Nalagarh-Ramshehar-Shimla route highway near Kumarhatti sank by 15 feet following the landslide.