Himachal High Court Stops Misuse Of Wealth At State's Richest Temple, Maa Chintpurni
Following the order, vehicles bought using donations for the Deputy Commissioner and the Police Department of Una, have been returned to the Maa Chintpurni Trust.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a recent order, cautioning the state government against the misuse of temple assets. The strict order pertained to the misuse of vehicles purchased with funds donated to Maa Chintpurni, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, which is the wealthiest temple trust in the state.
Following the High Court's intervention, the vehicles, which were being used by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Police Department of Una, have been returned to the Maa Chintpurni Trust.
The renowned Shaktipeeth of Maa Chintpurni, located close to the border with Punjab, is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi herself. It is among 36 temples in the state that are controlled by the government.
What Did the High Court Say?
The Himachal Pradesh High Court was responding to a petition filed by a former trustee, alleging misuse of vehicles purchased using funds belonging to the Maa Chintpurni Temple Trust. The DC of Una was using a Toyota Innova Crysta, while the Police Department was using a Bolero jeep, both purchased with temple funds. Orders were issued to return these vehicles within five days, following which they were handed over to the Trust on April 23.
Earlier, in October 2025, the High Court had issued an order, prohibiting temple funds from being spent on projects like bridges, government schemes, etc. It had also directed that donors' contributions should only be used for gau seva, religious and charitable activities, propagation of Vedic education, and construction of yagyashalas (sacrificial halls), among other religious purposes. The HC explicitly ordered that temple funds be used solely for religious activities and the development of temples. It also strictly prohibited the purchase of vehicles for temple officials, for the purchase of gifts for visiting VVIPs, or spending on temple photographs and souvenirs. The HC unequivocally said that the donated money belongs to the deity, not the government.
Advocate Pankaj Chauhan said, "Temples currently under government control are permitted to use funds for weddings of daughters from underprivileged families, subject to specific regulations that involve the concerned family filling out an application form and submitting it to the temple trustee's office for approval. The HC has issued strict directives mandating that financial assistance be extended to inter-caste marriages as well. Additionally, temple funds may be used to support eye care camps and blood donation drives, but not solely on general government schemes."
The Abode of Goddess Lakshmi
The treasury (bhandar) of the Shakti Peeth Chintpurni Temple is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi. During a Legislative Assembly session, the Himachal government disclosed that the temple's treasury holds approximately two quintals of gold. The Temple Trust also owns nearly 75 quintals of silver, and Fixed Deposits (FDs) exceeding Rs 100 crore.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chintpurni Temple Trust had extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to the government. According to records presented in the Assembly, the Trust provided assistance amounting to Rs 1.92 crore for weddings of daughters' from underprivileged families over a two-year period. Around the same period, it also released Rs 18.57 crore to fund various development projects in and around the temple complex. Funds are also allocated to cover medical treatment expenses for indigent patients.
Devotees Offer Gold Upon Fulfillment Of Vows
At the Chintpurni Temple, devotees hold deep reverence for the Mother Goddess's numerous divine manifestations. Upon the fulfillment of their wishes, they offer gold, silver, and monetary donations in accordance to their faith. Four years ago, in September, a family offered gold ornaments weighing around 125 gm at the lotus feet of the Mother Goddess.
As recently as in January this year, an NRI family presented a gold chhatra (ceremonial umbrella) weighing 26 tolas, while an Army officer offered a gold nath (nose ring). Next month, a family from Punjab donated gold jewelry weighing over 25 tolas to the temple. In April, another devotee — also from Punjab — offered gold ornaments weighing 11 tolas.
Wealth Of Himachal Temples
There are 36 temples in Himachal Pradesh under government control. Prominent among these are Maa Chintpurni, Maa Jwalamukhi, Maa Shri Naina Devi, Maa Chamunda Devi, Maa Vajreshwari Devi, the Siddha Baba Balaknath Temple, Baijnath Mahadev, the Ramgopal Temple, the Badrivishal Temple, the Chaurasi Temple in Bharmour, the Durga Maa Temple in Hatkoti, the Maa Tara Devi Temple in Shimla, the Mahavir Hanuman Jakhu Temple, the Bhimakali Temple, the Lakshminarayan Temple in Chamba, the Lord Trilokinath Temple in Lahaul-Spiti, the Mahamrityunjaya Temple in Mandi, and the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Mandi, etc.
Together, they hold a sum exceeding Rs 4.4 billion solely in their bank accounts. If an interest rate of 6 per cent is applied, the interest earned in a single year alone amounts to over Rs 25 crore. The value of the gold in the treasury of the Maa Chintpurni Temple alone is worth a whopping Rs 2.75 billion (subject to gold price fluctuations).
Among other temples, Maa Naina Devi in Bilaspur possesses 1.80 quintals of gold, Maa Jwalamukhi Temple in Kangra holds approximately 24 kg of gold, while the Maa Chamunda Devi Temple, also in Kangra, owns 18 kg of gold. These government-controlled temples operate under the supervision of the state's Department of Art, Culture, and Language. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the respective district serves as the head of the temple trust. According to the department's records, the portfolio for this department is currently held by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.