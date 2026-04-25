ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal High Court Stops Misuse Of Wealth At State's Richest Temple, Maa Chintpurni

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court, in a recent order, cautioning the state government against the misuse of temple assets. The strict order pertained to the misuse of vehicles purchased with funds donated to Maa Chintpurni, in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, which is the wealthiest temple trust in the state.

Following the High Court's intervention, the vehicles, which were being used by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Police Department of Una, have been returned to the Maa Chintpurni Trust.

The renowned Shaktipeeth of Maa Chintpurni, located close to the border with Punjab, is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi herself. It is among 36 temples in the state that are controlled by the government.

What Did the High Court Say?

The Himachal Pradesh High Court was responding to a petition filed by a former trustee, alleging misuse of vehicles purchased using funds belonging to the Maa Chintpurni Temple Trust. The DC of Una was using a Toyota Innova Crysta, while the Police Department was using a Bolero jeep, both purchased with temple funds. Orders were issued to return these vehicles within five days, following which they were handed over to the Trust on April 23.

Earlier, in October 2025, the High Court had issued an order, prohibiting temple funds from being spent on projects like bridges, government schemes, etc. It had also directed that donors' contributions should only be used for gau seva, religious and charitable activities, propagation of Vedic education, and construction of yagyashalas (sacrificial halls), among other religious purposes. The HC explicitly ordered that temple funds be used solely for religious activities and the development of temples. It also strictly prohibited the purchase of vehicles for temple officials, for the purchase of gifts for visiting VVIPs, or spending on temple photographs and souvenirs. The HC unequivocally said that the donated money belongs to the deity, not the government.

Advocate Pankaj Chauhan said, "Temples currently under government control are permitted to use funds for weddings of daughters from underprivileged families, subject to specific regulations that involve the concerned family filling out an application form and submitting it to the temple trustee's office for approval. The HC has issued strict directives mandating that financial assistance be extended to inter-caste marriages as well. Additionally, temple funds may be used to support eye care camps and blood donation drives, but not solely on general government schemes."

The Abode of Goddess Lakshmi

The treasury (bhandar) of the Shakti Peeth Chintpurni Temple is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi. During a Legislative Assembly session, the Himachal government disclosed that the temple's treasury holds approximately two quintals of gold. The Temple Trust also owns nearly 75 quintals of silver, and Fixed Deposits (FDs) exceeding Rs 100 crore.