Refusal To Marry Not Sufficient Ground For Abetment of Suicide: Himachal Pradesh High Court
The court said that mere refusal to marry, even if justified, does not in itself amount to provocation under Section 108 BNS.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Shimla: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has ruled that a mere refusal to marry does not constitute criminal abetment of suicide.
Justice Sandeep Sharma emphasised that legal prosecution requires active instigation or a direct, positive act with guilty intent, rather than just the emotional fallout of a broken relationship.
A woman had taken her life in Bilaspur in 2022, after which an FIR was registered against one Vivek Sharma, who had allegedly refused to marry her. The high court quashed the FIR lodged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and acquitted Vivek.
Delivering the verdict, Justice Sharma said, "mere behaviour of a person or refusal to marry cannot be considered sufficient to prove the offence of abetment of suicide".
The court said that, under Section 108 of BNS, the prosecution must show that there was such an act by direct and serious abetment or abetment of suicide on the part of the accused that the deceased was left with no option other than suicide.
Citing the decisions of the Supreme Court, the court said that mere refusal to marry, even if justified, does not in itself amount to provocation under Section 108 BNS. The court also found that even if the FIR and the final report are accepted in their original form, an offence under Section 108 is not prima facie made out and there is not enough evidence on record to link the accused with the crime.
What was the whole matter?
Complainant Mohammad Irfan Khan, the brother of the deceased Marya Khatoon, was in a relationship with Vivek Sharma. Vivek allegedly retracted from his promise of marriage, as a result of which Marya was under immense duress. On August 26, 2022, Marya reached Vivek's home in Bilaspur to speak with him about their future.
An intense discussion took place between him and his family over his marriage to Marya. Vivek's father, Amba Prasad, told Khan over the phone that the marriage was not possible due to their different religious and cultural background. The next morning, Vivek and his family received information that Marya had taken her own life. After her death, her body was sent for post-mortem examination.
The post-mortem report stated that she died due to asphyxiation. However, in the suicide note, she had expressed suspicion that Vivek had married another woman, whereas according to court records, Vivek had not married anyone. Immediately after this incident, her family pressed for charges against Vivek.
On the basis of the facts and evidence placed before the High Court, the judge cancelled the FIR and case registered against Vivek and dismissed the case booked under 108 of the BNS.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).