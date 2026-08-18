ETV Bharat / bharat

Refusal To Marry Not Sufficient Ground For Abetment of Suicide: Himachal Pradesh High Court

Shimla: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has ruled that a mere refusal to marry does not constitute criminal abetment of suicide.

Justice Sandeep Sharma emphasised that legal prosecution requires active instigation or a direct, positive act with guilty intent, rather than just the emotional fallout of a broken relationship.

A woman had taken her life in Bilaspur in 2022, after which an FIR was registered against one Vivek Sharma, who had allegedly refused to marry her. The high court quashed the FIR lodged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and acquitted Vivek.

Delivering the verdict, Justice Sharma said, "mere behaviour of a person or refusal to marry cannot be considered sufficient to prove the offence of abetment of suicide".

The court said that, under Section 108 of BNS, the prosecution must show that there was such an act by direct and serious abetment or abetment of suicide on the part of the accused that the deceased was left with no option other than suicide.

Citing the decisions of the Supreme Court, the court said that mere refusal to marry, even if justified, does not in itself amount to provocation under Section 108 BNS. The court also found that even if the FIR and the final report are accepted in their original form, an offence under Section 108 is not prima facie made out and there is not enough evidence on record to link the accused with the crime.