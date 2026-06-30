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Himachal HC Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Wrong Re-NEET Exam Centre

The bench of Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the Centre, the NTA and four other respondents to file their replies within two weeks.

Himachal HC Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Wrong NEET Exam Centre
Himachal HC Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Wrong NEET Exam Centre (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over allegations that a NEET-UG 2026 candidate was assigned a non-existent examination centre, due to which she missed the entrance exam.

The bench of Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the Centre, the NTA and four other respondents to file their replies within two weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 15.

According to the petition, the candidate was allotted Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Dhaliyara, Tehsil Dhaliyara in Kangra district as her examination centre for the Re-NEET exam held on June 21, 2026. However, when she reached the location on the day of the examination, she found that no such school existed there.

The petitioner further alleged that the centre number mentioned on her admit card corresponded to Dharamshala, while the pin code printed on it, 176056, belonged to Sunher in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil.

The student has accused the respondents of negligence, and said that the error led her to miss her exam which has affected her career. Her counsel, advocate Goldy Kumar, identified the petitioner as Ayushi Kapoor, a resident of the Khaniyara area in Dharamshala. He said that after failing to locate the examination centre on June 21, Ayushi tried contacting the NTA through its helpline but received no response. She subsequently emailed her complaint to the agency, but allegedly received no reply.

Since she did not receive any resolution, she approached the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 24 for administrative negligence.

Read More:

  1. Nearly 4 Lakh Candidates Yet To Apply For NEET-UG Fee Refund
  2. Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Reopens Fee Refund Window To Confirm Bank Details; To Accept Challenges To Provisional Answer Key Till June 28
  3. EOU Takes Over Investigations In NEET UG Exam Impersonation Case

TAGGED:

NEET EXAM CENTER CONTROVERSY
NOTICES TO NTA CENTRAL GOVERNMENT
HIMACHAL PRADESH HIGH COURT
NTA NEGLIGENCE
NEET EXAM

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