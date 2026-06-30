ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal HC Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Wrong Re-NEET Exam Centre

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over allegations that a NEET-UG 2026 candidate was assigned a non-existent examination centre, due to which she missed the entrance exam.

The bench of Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua directed the Centre, the NTA and four other respondents to file their replies within two weeks. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 15.

According to the petition, the candidate was allotted Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Dhaliyara, Tehsil Dhaliyara in Kangra district as her examination centre for the Re-NEET exam held on June 21, 2026. However, when she reached the location on the day of the examination, she found that no such school existed there.