Himachal Govt Notifies Repealing Of Loktantra Pension Scheme After President's Assent
Earlier, the High Court had directed the government that the pension should not be stopped until the new law is enacted.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST
Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has notified on Thursday that it has officially ended the 'Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana' (Democracy Guardian Honour Scheme) as the President of India has given assent to the Himachal Pradesh Loktantra (Repealing) Bill, 2023.
The pension scheme for leaders who were jailed during the Emergency was brought in by the previous BJP. According to it, people who were jailed for less than 15 days during the 1975 Emergency were to receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 12,000, and those who served longer sentences were to receive Rs 20,000 per month.
It is noteworthy that the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government introduced a new bill during the budget session two years ago, on April 3, 2023, seeking to repeal the scheme. The disputed matter reached the Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and was subsequently sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House) as per established procedures.
The bill (Himachal Pradesh Loktantra (Repealing) Bill, 2023) had gone from the state assembly to the Himachal Raj Bhavan, which raised objections. It was then forwarded from the Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, the President's office has given its approval.
The Himachal Pradesh High Court directive
Another aspect of this case involved the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The High Court had directed the state government that the pension should not be stopped until the new law is enacted. Following the High Court's order, the monthly pension under the Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana was being continued after a brief stoppage.
Several leaders in Himachal Pradesh, including Shanta Kumar, Radharaman Shastri, and Suresh Bhardwaj, were jailed during the Emergency. Shanta Kumar and Radharaman Shastri were imprisoned in Nahan Central Jail.
In total, about 105 people in Himachal Pradesh had started receiving this pension. BJP president Rajiv Bindal was in jail in Haryana at that time. He was receiving this honorarium in both Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
When the BJP government led by Jairam Thakur introduced this bill, the opposition party Congress protested against it. At that time, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was in the opposition.
At that time, as a Congress MLA, Sukhu had said that naming the bill "Loktantra Prahari" (Democracy Guardian) was itself wrong. Then, as a member of the opposition, Sukhwinder Sukhu alleged that the BJP wanted to benefit people of its own ideology through this bill.
At that time, Leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had also suggested sending the bill to a select committee.
In December 2022, the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh. In January 2023, during the winter session of the Assembly, Congress MLA Sanjay Ratan demanded the discontinuation of the Loktantra Prahari honorarium. Sanjay Ratan's father, O.P. Ratan, was a freedom fighter.
Later, in the budget session of the Assembly, the Congress government, on April 3, 2023, introduced the bill to repeal honorarium scheme. Chief Minister Sukhu was not present in the House at that time. In his absence, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Singh Chauhan, while responding to the discussion on the bill, said that the BJP government had burdened the treasury with 3 crore rupees under this honorarium scheme.
Read More