ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Govt Notifies Repealing Of Loktantra Pension Scheme After President's Assent

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has notified on Thursday that it has officially ended the 'Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana' (Democracy Guardian Honour Scheme) as the President of India has given assent to the Himachal Pradesh Loktantra (Repealing) Bill, 2023.

The pension scheme for leaders who were jailed during the Emergency was brought in by the previous BJP. According to it, people who were jailed for less than 15 days during the 1975 Emergency were to receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 12,000, and those who served longer sentences were to receive Rs 20,000 per month.

It is noteworthy that the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government introduced a new bill during the budget session two years ago, on April 3, 2023, seeking to repeal the scheme. The disputed matter reached the Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and was subsequently sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's House) as per established procedures.

The bill (Himachal Pradesh Loktantra (Repealing) Bill, 2023) had gone from the state assembly to the Himachal Raj Bhavan, which raised objections. It was then forwarded from the Raj Bhavan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, the President's office has given its approval.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directive

Another aspect of this case involved the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The High Court had directed the state government that the pension should not be stopped until the new law is enacted. Following the High Court's order, the monthly pension under the Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana was being continued after a brief stoppage.

Several leaders in Himachal Pradesh, including Shanta Kumar, Radharaman Shastri, and Suresh Bhardwaj, were jailed during the Emergency. Shanta Kumar and Radharaman Shastri were imprisoned in Nahan Central Jail.