ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Expert's Idea Takes Shape As Centre Clears Chenab Projects To Boost India's Water, Power Capacity

Shimla: Months after putting the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has now approved two major infrastructure projects linked to the Chenab river, which is likely to benefit Himachal Pradesh and strengthen India's use of its own water resources. One of the projects includes a crucial tunnel project in Himachal that was proposed by a researcher from the state exactly a decade ago.

Praveen Sharma, Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, had proposed an idea linked to the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Chenab river. Consistently advocating changes to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Sharma had been writing to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Water Resources and presenting his ideas with supporting facts in the national interest.

Chenab River water will be stopped from flowing into Pakistan. (Lahaul Police)

The Centre has now moved ahead with projects based on the same concept, approving two infrastructure projects linked to the Chenab river. One of them is the Chenab-Beas link tunnel project in Himachal Pradesh, estimated to cost Rs 2352 crore.

Under the project, water from the Chenab river will be diverted into the Beas river through a tunnel. Because of the Indus Waters Treaty, Chenab water, despite belonging to India, used to flow to Pakistan. Following the suspension of the treaty, India is now expected to benefit from the water through the new project.

The second project relates to Jammu and Kashmir, where silt management work will be carried out at the Salal dam project. This project will cost Rs 268 crore. Together, the two projects worth more than Rs 2600 crore are expected to significantly benefit Himachal Pradesh.

The financially stressed hill state is likely to gain from increased power generation, while the Beas river could become perennial, Sharma said.

All About The Project

From Himachal Pradesh's perspective, the Chenab-Beas link tunnel project will come up in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti. The Rs 2352 crore project, which will be handled by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), includes construction of an 8.7-km-long tunnel. Once completed, the tunnel will divert excess water from the Chenab basin into Himachal’s Beas river system.

The tunnel project will form part of a larger inter-basin river-linking initiative. Its objective is to divert water from the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Chenab, towards the Beas basin through hydraulic structures and tunnels. The project also includes a proposal to build a 19-metre-high barrage on the Chandra river in Himachal's Lahaul valley, with the diversion point near Koksar village.

Himachal-Based Expert's Efforts

Praveen Sharma has been working on sustainable development issues and studying different aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty for nearly a decade. He had earlier drawn the attention of the Central government and the PMO towards issues related to the treaty and India’s water requirements.

"The Chenab and Vitasta (Jhelum) rivers originate in India. The Indus Waters Treaty was an impractical agreement that prevented India from fully utilising its own water resources. After the Pahalgam attack, India did the right thing by suspending the treaty and did not bow to international pressure," Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the approval of the two projects shows that India intends to use the water resources of these rivers for the benefit of its own citizens.