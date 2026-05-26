Himachal Expert's Idea Takes Shape As Centre Clears Chenab Projects To Boost India's Water, Power Capacity
A decade-old proposal by Himachal-based expert Praveen Sharma is now taking shape, with approval of a major Chenab-Beas link tunnel project worth over Rs 2300cr.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST
Shimla: Months after putting the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance, the Narendra Modi-led Central government has now approved two major infrastructure projects linked to the Chenab river, which is likely to benefit Himachal Pradesh and strengthen India's use of its own water resources. One of the projects includes a crucial tunnel project in Himachal that was proposed by a researcher from the state exactly a decade ago.
Praveen Sharma, Executive Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development, had proposed an idea linked to the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Chenab river. Consistently advocating changes to the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, Sharma had been writing to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Water Resources and presenting his ideas with supporting facts in the national interest.
The Centre has now moved ahead with projects based on the same concept, approving two infrastructure projects linked to the Chenab river. One of them is the Chenab-Beas link tunnel project in Himachal Pradesh, estimated to cost Rs 2352 crore.
Under the project, water from the Chenab river will be diverted into the Beas river through a tunnel. Because of the Indus Waters Treaty, Chenab water, despite belonging to India, used to flow to Pakistan. Following the suspension of the treaty, India is now expected to benefit from the water through the new project.
The second project relates to Jammu and Kashmir, where silt management work will be carried out at the Salal dam project. This project will cost Rs 268 crore. Together, the two projects worth more than Rs 2600 crore are expected to significantly benefit Himachal Pradesh.
The financially stressed hill state is likely to gain from increased power generation, while the Beas river could become perennial, Sharma said.
All About The Project
From Himachal Pradesh's perspective, the Chenab-Beas link tunnel project will come up in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti. The Rs 2352 crore project, which will be handled by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), includes construction of an 8.7-km-long tunnel. Once completed, the tunnel will divert excess water from the Chenab basin into Himachal’s Beas river system.
The tunnel project will form part of a larger inter-basin river-linking initiative. Its objective is to divert water from the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Chenab, towards the Beas basin through hydraulic structures and tunnels. The project also includes a proposal to build a 19-metre-high barrage on the Chandra river in Himachal's Lahaul valley, with the diversion point near Koksar village.
Himachal-Based Expert's Efforts
Praveen Sharma has been working on sustainable development issues and studying different aspects of the Indus Waters Treaty for nearly a decade. He had earlier drawn the attention of the Central government and the PMO towards issues related to the treaty and India’s water requirements.
"The Chenab and Vitasta (Jhelum) rivers originate in India. The Indus Waters Treaty was an impractical agreement that prevented India from fully utilising its own water resources. After the Pahalgam attack, India did the right thing by suspending the treaty and did not bow to international pressure," Sharma said.
According to Sharma, the approval of the two projects shows that India intends to use the water resources of these rivers for the benefit of its own citizens.
Sharma said he had first drawn the Centre's attention towards the treaty through a detailed article written in 2016. He also linked the project to the long-standing Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) dispute between Punjab and Haryana.
"The SYL canal can function properly only if sufficient water is available in the Bhakra dam. This would be possible if water from the Chandrabhaga river in Lahaul-Spiti is diverted into the Beas through a tunnel," he added.
Punjab-Haryana Water Dispute
The dispute between Punjab and Haryana centres around sharing water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The biggest symbol of this dispute is the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project.
The dispute began after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966, leading to disagreements over river water sharing. In 1976, the Centre allocated 3.5 million acre-feet (MAF) of surplus Ravi-Beas water each to Punjab and Haryana.
Later, in 1981, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan signed a tripartite agreement to implement the water-sharing arrangement. It was under this agreement that the SYL canal project was conceived.
The proposed SYL canal is 214 KM long and aims to link the Sutlej and Yamuna rivers. Through the canal, water from the Ravi-Beas rivers was to be supplied from Punjab to Haryana. Of the total length, 122 KM was to be built in Punjab and 92 KM in Haryana.
Haryana completed construction of its section long ago after spending crores of rupees. Punjab began construction in 1982 but later stopped the work. During the militancy period, the canal's chief engineer was killed in 1990, after which construction came to a halt. Parts of the completed canal were later filled with soil.
Sharma said estimates suggest that the Chandrabhaga river basin has the potential to generate 11,000 MW of electricity. He said that if a small dam is built at Chhatru in Lahaul and the Chandra river is diverted towards Manali, then an 8-KM tunnel alone could generate 3,000 MW of electricity at a 700-metre head.
The project could help address water shortages in several states, he opined.
Hydropower expert Rajkumar Verma said, "This project is in the interest of the country, Himachal region and the public as well. After the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, this step was very necessary. After all, the country's water resources should be used for the prosperity of its people. Through this project, not only will every drop of Chenab water be utilised, but the Beas river will also get support. Himachal's energy sector will also receive a boost."
BJP state media coordinator Karan Nanda said the Narendra Modi government first suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and has now decided to use the country's river water for India itself.
"Approval of the two projects on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers would benefit Himachal Pradesh. Diversion of the Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Chenab, will not only help solve water shortages but also open new opportunities for power generation," Nanda said.
On the other hand, writer-editor Navneet Sharma said the project would serve as a strong response to cross-border terrorism. He said, "The water of Chenab and Vitasta was ours, is ours and will remain ours. This resource will now be used for our own citizens. The Indus Waters Treaty cannot be called beneficial for the nation. Through this project, India will give a strong reply to terrorism coming from across the border."
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