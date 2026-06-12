Hike In Bitumen Costs After Iran War Hits Jammu Kashmir Road Projects
The Iran war has hit the repair and construction work of road projects in Jammu and Kashmir due to a surge in bitumen costs.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:12 PM IST
Srinagar: The Iran war has brought the construction and repair of roads in Jammu and Kashmir to a grinding halt, with a 50 per cent spike in the cost of bitumen prompting builders to stay away from taking up government works.
In Kashmir, weather is a key consideration for construction works, with low temperatures making it unfeasible for road construction. Bitumen is a thick, viscous hydrocarbon used as a binder in asphalt. In India, it was priced over Rs 52,000 per metric tonne in February, and now the cost has surged to about Rs 1,00,000 per metric tonne.
The government had earmarked Rs 223 crore for blacktopping over 550 kilometres of roads between April and October. With two months almost over, the execution of these projects now hangs in the balance in the Union Territory.
The tenders invited since April have not drawn any response, prompting the executing agencies to extend the deadlines. "We have stayed away from the tendering process as the cost of bitumen has escalated by 50 per cent since the war began," Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association, told ETV Bharat.
"The government has not taken the escalation of rates into consideration in their tenders. Besides, other mining materials like stones, boulders, etc are unavailable in the markets."
Analysts at India Ratings and Research have warned that sustained geopolitical risks in the Gulf region threaten India's bitumen supply chain, raising the likelihood of cost escalations and execution delays, especially for state and regional road projects.
India sources 40 per cent of its bitumen from Gulf states, and the "disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz and rising crude prices could elevate price levels, impacting margins in under-construction projects".
In J&K, engineers said that the war has not only escalated costs but has also triggered a shortage of bitumen. "These factors have halted work on regional roads as well as central projects like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)," an engineer said.
There are fears that a bitumen shortage in Kashmir will leave crumbling and potholed roads. "We may call a meeting with stakeholders to resolve the issue," a senior official said. The builders have already written to J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah with a slew of demands, including the revision in rates for taking up the works.
Following the spike in rates, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has eased payment rules for contractors along with a provision to compensate contractors for a surge in prices of raw materials. It has set up a formula to compensate for higher costs after calculations every three months. Likewise, the J&K government should set up a mechanism for determining rates to allow the construction of roads without any disruption, Khan said.
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