ETV Bharat / bharat

Hike In Bitumen Costs After Iran War Hits Jammu Kashmir Road Projects

Srinagar: The Iran war has brought the construction and repair of roads in Jammu and Kashmir to a grinding halt, with a 50 per cent spike in the cost of bitumen prompting builders to stay away from taking up government works.

In Kashmir, weather is a key consideration for construction works, with low temperatures making it unfeasible for road construction. Bitumen is a thick, viscous hydrocarbon used as a binder in asphalt. In India, it was priced over Rs 52,000 per metric tonne in February, and now the cost has surged to about Rs 1,00,000 per metric tonne.

A view of a broken road in Kashmir. (ETV Bharat)

The government had earmarked Rs 223 crore for blacktopping over 550 kilometres of roads between April and October. With two months almost over, the execution of these projects now hangs in the balance in the Union Territory.

The tenders invited since April have not drawn any response, prompting the executing agencies to extend the deadlines. "We have stayed away from the tendering process as the cost of bitumen has escalated by 50 per cent since the war began," Bashir Ahmad Khan, president of the Kashmir Hot Mix Plant Owners Association, told ETV Bharat.