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Hijack Threat To Mumbai-Bound Air India Flight Before Take-Off At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay

Representational picture ( File/IANS )

Kolkata: A Mumbai-bound Air India flight at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in West Bengal capital Kolkata was cancelled and moved to the isolation bay from the runway following a hijack threat to the crew on Wednesday.

According to airport sources, the Air India flight AI 772 was scheduled to depart from Kolkata for Mumbai at 10:10 AM on Wednesday. Just before the Airbus A320 neo aircraft was set to take off, a threat was received suggesting it might be hijacked.

Sources indicate that a message regarding a hijack was found written with lipstick inside one of the aircraft's lavatories. Upon discovering this, the cabin crew alerted the pilot. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the pilot contacted Air Traffic Control and issued an emergency hijack alert. The aircraft was subsequently moved from the runway to an isolation bay. The incident caused a major stir at the airport. Airport security officials, including personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), arrived at the scene, and a search operation was initiated. A thorough security check of the passengers on board and their baggage was initiated. The interior of the aircraft has also been searched.