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Hijab Row Reaches SC Again: Allahabad HC Verdict Not A Precedent, Matter Tagged With Karnataka Case

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court stepped into the debate over the hijab once again, issuing notice on a challenge to an Allahabad High Court ruling that held the headscarf is not an essential religious practice in Islam. Significantly, the apex court said the High Court verdict would not be treated as a binding precedent and tagged the case with the pending Karnataka hijab matter.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi on November 20. The plea was filed by Muslim Women Study Circle. Advocates Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha and Rashmi Singh represented the petitioner before the apex court. The petitioner, an organisation of Muslim women, is challenging the Allahabad High Court's August 21, 2026 judgment.

“Permission to file the petition is granted. Issue notice. Tag with Civil Appeal No.7095/2022 and this judgment shall not be treated as precedent,” said the apex court in its order. The plea challenges the decision of the High Court in the case of Sukaina Rizvi, a student who was denied admission to Class XI at Tagore Public School in Attarsuiya, Prayagraj, after she insisted on wearing a headscarf along with the prescribed school uniform.