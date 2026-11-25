Hijab Row Reaches SC Again: Allahabad HC Verdict Not A Precedent, Matter Tagged With Karnataka Case
A plea filed by Muslim Women Study Circle termed the Allahabad High Court's ruling on a girl denied admission to a school, 'arbitrary and discriminatory'.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court stepped into the debate over the hijab once again, issuing notice on a challenge to an Allahabad High Court ruling that held the headscarf is not an essential religious practice in Islam. Significantly, the apex court said the High Court verdict would not be treated as a binding precedent and tagged the case with the pending Karnataka hijab matter.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi on November 20. The plea was filed by Muslim Women Study Circle. Advocates Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha and Rashmi Singh represented the petitioner before the apex court. The petitioner, an organisation of Muslim women, is challenging the Allahabad High Court's August 21, 2026 judgment.
“Permission to file the petition is granted. Issue notice. Tag with Civil Appeal No.7095/2022 and this judgment shall not be treated as precedent,” said the apex court in its order.
The plea challenges the decision of the High Court in the case of Sukaina Rizvi, a student who was denied admission to Class XI at Tagore Public School in Attarsuiya, Prayagraj, after she insisted on wearing a headscarf along with the prescribed school uniform.
The petitioner has argued before the apex court that the High Court's ruling is arbitrary and discriminatory, and violates Articles 14, 15, 19(1)(a), 21 and 25 of the Constitution. The plea stressed that the judgment adversely affects the religious freedom of Muslim women and their access to education.
The High Court dismissed the plea. It held that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not constitute an essential religious practice in Islam. The HC also held that a student cannot insist on adding an item of clothing to the prescribed uniform if the dress code is uniform, bona fide, non-discriminatory and intended to maintain discipline and institutional identity.
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