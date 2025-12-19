ETV Bharat / bharat

Hijab Controversy: Multiple Complaints Against Nitish Kumar In Jammu Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Seeks ‘Apology’

Srinagar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing multiple police complaints in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly pulling a Muslim woman’s hijab during the distribution of job letters.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, filed a complaint at the Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jammu & Kashmir lodged a complaint against Kumar at the Bathindi police post in Jammu.

“The forceful stripping of her naqaab isn't just a brutal assault on a Muslim lady but on the autonomy, identity and dignity of every Indian woman. The fact that it transpired at a time when the deliberate othering and political & economic disempowerment of Muslims all across India is even more disconcerting,” Iltija said in the complaint.

“In the days following this shameful incident, we have witnessed with abject horror videos of miscreants pulling off the hijabs of Muslim women across India. Perhaps a chief minister engaging in this vulgar act of indecency has now emboldened such lumpen elements, giving them carte blanche to humiliate & attack Muslim women,” she said.

She lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers for “justifying” Kumar's indecency and “condoning” and “celebrating” it.

A copy of complaint filed by PDP's Iltija Mufti (ETV Bharat)

“As a young Muslim woman, I am deeply worried that so far no concrete action has been taken to serve both as a deterrent & precedent. I am sure you will agree that the rule of law must be applied uniformly & unequivocally to every Indian citizen. Being a chief minister doesn't exonerate an individual just because he enjoys political power & patronage,” she said.

Addressing the media, Coordinator AAP Yasir Mattoo said, “Wearing the hijab is the constitutional right of our daughters and sisters. Nobody has the authority to stop Muslim women from practising their faith. Any attempt to interfere with a woman’s choice is unacceptable and unconstitutional.”

Kashmir’s chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also condemned Kumar’s act and termed it a “grave violation of personal dignity and moral boundaries.” He has also demanded that the Bihar CM apologise to the lady for his actions.