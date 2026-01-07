Hijab-Clad Women Can't Buy Gold In Bihar, Jewellers Federation Issues Fresh Directive
All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation has banned the sale of gold to customers covering faces with hijabs, burqas, or gamchas, citing security concerns.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
Patna: The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) of Bihar has barred the entry and sale of jewellery to customers whose faces are fully covered with a hijab, naqab, traditional gamcha or any other thing.
State President of the Federation, Ashok Kumar Verma, said the decision was taken based on “security concerns." “Jewellery is now a high-value commodity: 10 grams of gold cost Rs 140,000, and a kilogram of silver costs Rs 250,000. The issue arises when people come into shops hiding their faces. They wear full helmets or veils, enter in groups of three to four, and commit robberies,” he said.
Patna, Bihar: Bihar becomes the first state to ban hijab or niqab wearers from buying gold. Starting tomorrow, jewelry shops will deny entry and sales to customers whose faces are fully covered, as per the All India Jewelers and Gold Federation’s directive— IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026
State President, All… pic.twitter.com/ycKHnbyFVY
Verma said that in several states, robbers wearing burqas have committed crimes, and shopkeepers have even been shot. “To prevent such incidents, these instructions have been given. Our intention is not to remove the veil but to request that customers wearing hijabs or burqas show their faces before making a purchase. I am sure people will cooperate,” he said.
The AIJGF state president also appealed to men who cover their faces with a gamcha or helmet, saying the purchase can be made only when the customer’s face is visible.
Regarding Muslim women wearing the hijab as a religious obligation, Verma said he was not against the burqa and stressed that the rule applies to everyone and not to any particular community.
“I spoke with the Central Superintendent of Police of Patna City about this. He said the instructions are fine; there’s no problem. Bihar is the first state to take such a major decision. However, this rule has been implemented as a precautionary measure in some districts of several states,” he said.
When asked about possible opposition, Verma said there was no question of controversy, adding that staff would only request compliance.
The fresh directive by AIJGF comes nearly a month after a major row erupted in the state over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling off the hijab of a female Muslim doctor's face, while distributing appointment letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15.
#WATCH | Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: To prevent theft incidents amidst rising gold and silver prices, jewellers in the Sipri Bazaar area have pasted notices stating that they will not allow people with covered faces in the shop.— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2026
Uday Soni, President, Sarafa Sipri Bazaar, Jhansi,… pic.twitter.com/ZKeCR2YFo4
The video of the incident went viral and became a topic of heated debate on social media across the country, which was picked up by both Indian and international legacy media, triggering widespread outrage.
On Tuesday, a similar directive was issued by jewellers in the Sipri Bazaar region of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi in response to an increase in jewellery theft instances. They have posted signs inside their stores declaring that they will not allow those with covered faces to enter.
Also Read