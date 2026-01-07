ETV Bharat / bharat

Hijab-Clad Women Can't Buy Gold In Bihar, Jewellers Federation Issues Fresh Directive

Patna: The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF) of Bihar has barred the entry and sale of jewellery to customers whose faces are fully covered with a hijab, naqab, traditional gamcha or any other thing.

State President of the Federation, Ashok Kumar Verma, said the decision was taken based on “security concerns." “Jewellery is now a high-value commodity: 10 grams of gold cost Rs 140,000, and a kilogram of silver costs Rs 250,000. The issue arises when people come into shops hiding their faces. They wear full helmets or veils, enter in groups of three to four, and commit robberies,” he said.

Verma said that in several states, robbers wearing burqas have committed crimes, and shopkeepers have even been shot. “To prevent such incidents, these instructions have been given. Our intention is not to remove the veil but to request that customers wearing hijabs or burqas show their faces before making a purchase. I am sure people will cooperate,” he said.

The AIJGF state president also appealed to men who cover their faces with a gamcha or helmet, saying the purchase can be made only when the customer’s face is visible.