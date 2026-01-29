Highways, Rural Markets, Gen Z Expectations Are Changing, Says BPCL Retail Head
BPCL has already rolled out EV charging at over 7,000 outlets and CNG at 3,000 stations as it pivots to a multi-energy mobility model.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
Goa: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is rapidly repositioning itself as a future-ready mobility and energy solutions provider, responding to shifting consumer behaviour, the rise of electric vehicles, cleaner fuels, and growing digital expectations across India’s highways, cities and rural markets.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pradeep Goyal, Business Head Retail at BPCL, said the company’s strategy is driven by the recognition that India’s fuel retail landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. “The market is changing, rural markets are changing, highways are changing, and customer expectations, especially among Gen Z and the next generation, are evolving rapidly,” he said. “As an energy provider for mobility, it is our prime responsibility to adapt and provide whatever the customer requires.”
To meet this shift, BPCL has significantly expanded its multi-energy retail footprint. Today, over 7,000 BPCL fuel stations are equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, while more than 3,000 outlets are selling compressed natural gas (CNG). The company has also begun retailing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at two locations and has plans in place to expand LNG sales to another 25 outlets, strengthening its presence in cleaner fuels for long-haul and commercial transport.
Biofuels form another key pillar of BPCL’s transition roadmap. Goyal said BPCL has already rolled out 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) across its outlets, aligning with the government’s national ethanol blending programme. “Ethanol blending is a beautiful programme of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It supports Indian farmers, reduces imports and strengthens energy security,” he said, adding that oil marketing companies are fully geared to absorb domestically produced ethanol at mutually agreed prices.
Catering to premium vehicle segments, BPCL has also launched “Speed 100”, a 100-octane petrol designed for high-end cars and motorcycles that require higher compression ratios for better performance and efficiency. Goyal said BPCL’s branded fuels are engineered to suit all engine technologies currently available in the market, including gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines.
Beyond fuel, BPCL is investing heavily in non-fuel retail and customer amenities. The company has acquired multiple sites to develop wayside facilities and improve highway services. Special focus is also being placed on the trucking community, with BPCL participating in the plan by public sector oil companies to set up around 1,000 modern driver amenities nationwide.
In a move to enhance customer experience, BPCL has also entered the food and beverage space with its in-house coffee chain, BeeK Café. Launched last year, the brand already operates 170 cafés across the country, with another 80 in the pipeline. “In the next six months, we will have around 250 BeeK Cafés operational,” Goyal said, positioning BPCL’s retail outlets as convenience hubs rather than just fuel stops.
Digitalisation remains a major focus area. BPCL has overhauled its automation systems, adopting Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions to ensure near 100 per cent uptime, secure transactions and seamless digital payments. The company has also introduced a prepaid fuelling system called “U-Fill”, where customers prepay, preset the quantity and have full control over dispensing, enhancing transparency and trust.
On the broader energy transition, BPCL is preparing for EVs, hydrogen and green fuels through the development of highway energy corridors. “Every 50 to 100 kilometres, all energy needs of customers, including EV charging, will be met,” Goyal said. He added that BPCL is already geared up for hydrogen, where it has been among the first movers.
BPCL’s retail push comes alongside major upstream and midstream initiatives. Chairman Sanjay Khanna recently announced that BPCL will set up a trading desk in Singapore next month to expand its global trading in crude oil, LNG and refined fuels. The company also plans to buy Venezuelan crude, with its Bina and Kochi refineries capable of processing up to 15 per cent Venezuelan oil.
In the gas segment, BPCL has unveiled a ₹25,000 crore investment plan over the next five years to expand its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. According to Rahul Tandon, Business Head, Gas, the company has already invested ₹8,000 crore across 26 regions and is now looking to accelerate pipeline rollout, household PNG connections and CNG infrastructure, in line with India’s energy transition goals.
Taken together, BPCL’s strategy signals a decisive shift from conventional fuel retailing to an integrated, technology-driven and cleaner mobility ecosystem, one designed to keep pace with India’s rapidly evolving energy needs.