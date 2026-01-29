ETV Bharat / bharat

Highways, Rural Markets, Gen Z Expectations Are Changing, Says BPCL Retail Head

The company has also begun retailing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at two locations and has plans in place to expand LNG sales to another 25 outlets, strengthening its presence in cleaner fuels for long-haul and commercial transport. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Surabhi Gupta

Goa: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is rapidly repositioning itself as a future-ready mobility and energy solutions provider, responding to shifting consumer behaviour, the rise of electric vehicles, cleaner fuels, and growing digital expectations across India’s highways, cities and rural markets.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pradeep Goyal, Business Head Retail at BPCL, said the company’s strategy is driven by the recognition that India’s fuel retail landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. “The market is changing, rural markets are changing, highways are changing, and customer expectations, especially among Gen Z and the next generation, are evolving rapidly,” he said. “As an energy provider for mobility, it is our prime responsibility to adapt and provide whatever the customer requires.”

To meet this shift, BPCL has significantly expanded its multi-energy retail footprint. Today, over 7,000 BPCL fuel stations are equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities, while more than 3,000 outlets are selling compressed natural gas (CNG). The company has also begun retailing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at two locations and has plans in place to expand LNG sales to another 25 outlets, strengthening its presence in cleaner fuels for long-haul and commercial transport.

Biofuels form another key pillar of BPCL’s transition roadmap. Goyal said BPCL has already rolled out 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) across its outlets, aligning with the government’s national ethanol blending programme. “Ethanol blending is a beautiful programme of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It supports Indian farmers, reduces imports and strengthens energy security,” he said, adding that oil marketing companies are fully geared to absorb domestically produced ethanol at mutually agreed prices.

Catering to premium vehicle segments, BPCL has also launched “Speed 100”, a 100-octane petrol designed for high-end cars and motorcycles that require higher compression ratios for better performance and efficiency. Goyal said BPCL’s branded fuels are engineered to suit all engine technologies currently available in the market, including gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines.