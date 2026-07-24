ETV Bharat / bharat

Highway Remains Shut, Amarnath Yatra Suspended As Inclement Weather Continues In Jammu And Kashmir

A damaged footbridge over the Lidder River in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. ( PTI )

Srinagar: As the inclement weather persists in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has decided to keep the Amarnath Yatra suspended, while the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continue to remain shut.

The Yatra has remained suspended since July 19.

The authorities in Srinagar have urged people to stay away from the Jhelum embankments, even as the river's water level is decreasing.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remains closed to vehicular traffic due to landslides and shooting stones triggered by incessant rainfall at multiple locations.

The police said that commuters are advised to avoid travelling until the road is declared safe and clear for traffic, as there has been an apprehension of further landslides and shooting stones.

The other highways, including Mughal Road and Srinagar-Leh Road, remain open, but the traffic police have urged commuters to confirm from the local authorities before travelling.

Incessant rainfall since July 19 in Jammu and Kashmir has led to closure of schools, highways, the Amarnath Yatra and hit normal life. Altogether 33 people have been killed due to flash floods and stones rolling downhill across the union territory since July 19, while houses and other infrastructure were also damaged by cloudburst-induced landslides and flash floods.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha undertook a security review of the Amarnath Yatra on Thursday in Srinagar and asked the officials to suspend the Yatra till further orders due to the inclement weather.

Officials said Amarnath yatris have been stationed in Baltal, Nunwan and Panthachowk camps in Kashmir and Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.

Apart from the Amarnath Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, Machail Yatra and Shiv Khori Yatra also remain suspended.