Highway Projects To Soon Have Details Of Contractors, Officers: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the CII conference on 'Future of Smart Roads in India', in New Delhi on Oct. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said commuters on national highways will soon be able to access necessary details of contractors and officers concerned including their name, address and mobile numbers. The move aims to fix responsibility of not only those managing highway projects in the country but also officers concerned, the minister for road, transport and highways said, while addressing a conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the national capital.

The statement from Gadkari follows NHAI's October 3 announcement saying it will install project information signboards with quick response (QR) codes along the National Highway stretches to provide relevant information and emergency helpline numbers to commuters.

He also spoke about a comprehensive plan for 2027 to utilise legacy waste. The plan includes sustainable initiatives such as the use of 80 lakh tonnes of segregated plastic waste in road construction and reuse of treated water from purification plants for road building.

Gadkari said there will be a system by scanning which one can easily get all information related to the project so in case of any inconvenience one would know "who are responsible for this".

The minister also said the government is doing performance audits of road projects and will not hesitate in taking action against those responsible. Gadkari said his government is working on three P approach to make world standard infrastructure available to people of the country.