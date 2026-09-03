ETV Bharat / bharat

Highway Chaos: Supreme Court Seeks Surveillance To Curb Encroachment Of National Highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India why it cannot deploy camera surveillance and monitoring rooms at toll plazas as it flagged rampant encroachment and stationary vehicles choking national highways.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu case related to an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.

Senior advocate ANS Nadkarni, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said illegal parking of vehicles on highways was a major issue. He pressed that it leads to road accidents.

The bench also observed that encroachment and stationary vehicles on highways were the two major issues. NHAI’s counsel argued that circulars have been issued for regular inspection and patrolling to check unauthorised parking on the highways.