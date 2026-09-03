Highway Chaos: Supreme Court Seeks Surveillance To Curb Encroachment Of National Highways
NHAI's counsel argued that circulars have been issued for regular inspection and patrolling to check unauthorised parking on the highways.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India why it cannot deploy camera surveillance and monitoring rooms at toll plazas as it flagged rampant encroachment and stationary vehicles choking national highways.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a suo motu case related to an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.
Senior advocate ANS Nadkarni, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said illegal parking of vehicles on highways was a major issue. He pressed that it leads to road accidents.
The bench also observed that encroachment and stationary vehicles on highways were the two major issues. NHAI’s counsel argued that circulars have been issued for regular inspection and patrolling to check unauthorised parking on the highways.
"Why can't you think of having a camera surveillance system? You can have monitoring rooms at all toll plazas," the bench said.
The bench observed that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tamil Nadu government have not yet filed their compliance affidavits in the matter.
The bench granted both ministries two weeks to file their affidavits. The bench scheduled the matter for October 6 and directed the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit before the next date of hearing.
The apex court took suo motu cognisance in November last year of the November 2 road accident in Phalodi in which a tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck.
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