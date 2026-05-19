'Highly Sensitive Legislative Policy Matter': SC On Plea Challenging SHANTI Act
The bench observed that the issues raised in the plea challenging various provisions of the SHANTI Act, 2025, touch on "economic policy".
Published : May 19, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the issue as a “highly sensitive legislative policy matter,” noting that the judiciary retains the authority to address liability in the event of a nuclear incident.
The apex court made the observation while hearing a plea challenging provisions of the 2025 law that cap compensation at ₹4,000 crore in the event of any unfortunate incident at a nuclear power plant.
The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench observed that the issues raised in the plea challenging various provisions of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025, touch on "economic policy".
During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, said total liability has been capped at roughly under Rs 4000 crore, and if a nuclear accident occurs, the resulting damage is hundreds of times greater. The bench observed that technology has to come from outside and wondered that if the liability is not capped, then who will come to operate here.
"It is a very sensitive legislative policy issue, Mr Bhushan. If you suppose, create a robust kind of compensatory regime. The technology is not available within your country….(we) depend on somewhere else. But who will come?” observed the CJI.
Bhushan referred to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident that occurred in Japan in 2011. Bhushan said a nuclear power plant is definitely a hazardous activity, and the government cannot sacrifice Article 21 of the Constitution, the rights of citizens, on the altar of policy.
"Courts will enforce so far as the state is concerned. They cannot run away from their responsibility. The Act is limiting liability in case of mishappening of those who are coming to invest in a particular project. That does not take away the power of the court," observed the CJI.
Bhushan claimed that the Act encourages foreign suppliers to cut corners on safety. Bhushan said the Act imposes an absolute limit of less than Rs 4000 crore, on any accident.
"Suppose the liability comes around Rs 40,000 crore…parliamentary regime can make a commitment to an investor that liability may be Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 Lakh crore…as far as you are concerned, we will absorb beyond Rs 4000 crore. That does not tinker with the power of the court to determine and assess the compensation to which the victim may be entitled," the bench observed.
The bench stressed that nobody can curtail the power of even a tribunal when the tribunal wants to assess compensation and suitably award it to a person who is entitled. Bhushan contended that the cost of setting up a nuclear power plant is much higher than that of setting up a solar power plant.
Bhushan said countries like Japan and Germany have stopped energy production through nuclear power plants, and they have no cap on the liability. He added that in the United States, the cap is Rs 1.54 lakh crore, which is more than 100 times the cap imposed in India. After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing in July.
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