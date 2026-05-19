ETV Bharat / bharat

'Highly Sensitive Legislative Policy Matter': SC On Plea Challenging SHANTI Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday described the issue as a “highly sensitive legislative policy matter,” noting that the judiciary retains the authority to address liability in the event of a nuclear incident.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a plea challenging provisions of the 2025 law that cap compensation at ₹4,000 crore in the event of any unfortunate incident at a nuclear power plant.

The matter came before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench observed that the issues raised in the plea challenging various provisions of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025, touch on "economic policy".

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioners, said total liability has been capped at roughly under Rs 4000 crore, and if a nuclear accident occurs, the resulting damage is hundreds of times greater. The bench observed that technology has to come from outside and wondered that if the liability is not capped, then who will come to operate here.

"It is a very sensitive legislative policy issue, Mr Bhushan. If you suppose, create a robust kind of compensatory regime. The technology is not available within your country….(we) depend on somewhere else. But who will come?” observed the CJI.