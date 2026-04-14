ETV Bharat / bharat

Highly Egregious: SC, On Wife’s Rs 120 Cr Jewellery, Rs 50 Cr Gold Out-Of-Court Settlement Claim

New Delhi: The Supreme Court deplored a wife’s claim that her husband promised her jewellery worth Rs 120 crore and gold biscuits worth Rs 50 crore, as an out-of-court settlement agreement to evade his wealth tax liability, calling the claim “highly egregious”, and an audacious submission before a court of law.

The Apex Court observed that while a spouse may withdraw consent for divorce by mutual agreement, such withdrawal is impermissible once both parties have settled all disputes and agreed to dissolve the marriage.

A bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi, made these observations while dissolving the marriage by invoking Article 142 of the Constitution, after noting that the marriage had irretrievably broken down.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on April 13, said, “Though it is well within the law for any party to withdraw consent at any stage before grant of divorce by mutual agreement, however, in case a compromise deed or a settlement agreement has been entered in between the parties, regarding the full and final settlement of their disputes, then, in that case, it is not open for the party to step back from the terms and conditions so arrived between them.”

The bench said it is trite law that once the parties have entered into a settlement agreement duly authenticated by the mediator, if any party resiles from the terms agreed upon in the settlement, the resiling party must be encumbered with high costs.

The bench said any deviation from the terms of the settlement arrived at in mediation and later confirmed by the court should be dealt with strictly, as such deviation undermines the foundational basis of the entire mediation process.

The respondent-wife alleged that the appellant-husband assured her that apart from the considerations specified in the settlement agreement, he would give her jewellery worth Rs 120 crore, along with gold biscuits worth Rs 50 crore, in lieu of the stri dhan (apart from those mentioned in the settlement agreement), before signing the second motion petition. The wife claimed that as the husband did not adhere to his promise, she did not sign the second motion petition.

“Another argument raised by the wife, that she only agreed to exclude these terms from the settlement agreement upon being asked so by the husband in order to avoid alerting the Income Tax department, and to evade any liability towards wealth tax, is highly egregious. We are appalled at the sheer audacity of such a submission being advanced before a court of law, and deplore the evident disregard exhibited towards the legal system,” said the bench.

The bench said it was unimpressed by the reasons given by the counsel of the wife for resiling out of the settlement agreement. The bench said it is difficult to understand why the condition for the return of jewellery and gold biscuits was not included in the settlement agreement.