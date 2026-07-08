ETV Bharat / bharat

Higher Education Enrolment Rises By Over 1 Crore Since 2014: Centre's AISHE Report

New Delhi: The enrolment in higher education increased by over 1.08 crore since 2014 with 42 per cent increase in female enrolment, according to central government’s AISHE report. The Ministry of Education on Wednesday released the Reports of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The AISHE collects detailed information from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country through a web-based Data Capture Format (DCF). Institutions upload data on student enrolment, faculty and staff, infrastructure, examination results etc. on the AISHE portal.

AISHE serves as the primary source of official statistics on higher education in India and provides critical insights for policy formulation, planning and monitoring of the sector. The participation of HEIs in 2022-23 was 56,180 out of 60,380 HEIs registered and 59,533 out of 64,756 registered HEIs in 2023-24.

“The enrolment in higher education has been continuously increasing from 3.42 crore in 2014-15 to 4.46 crore in 2022-23 and 4.50 crore in 2023-24 (i.e. 31.5 per cent increase since 2014-15),” the report said.