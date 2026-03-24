ETV Bharat / bharat

Higher Airfares Due To Any Further Cost Escalation Will Hit Demand: IndiGo Amid Middle East Conflict

Mumbai: The country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Tuesday said international flights in the summer schedule will vary depending on the Middle East situation and flagged that demand will be impacted if there is any further rise in costs that will push airfares higher.

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has pushed jet fuel prices higher, and airlines' operations have also been disrupted due to the airspace curbs in the Middle East.

For Indian carriers, jet fuel expenses account for around 40 per cent of the overall operating costs. In a statement to PTI, an IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said it intends to start its domestic summer schedule with nearly 2,000 daily flights in April.

"IndiGo's international schedule was planned at similar levels to winter, but the deployed scale will, of course, vary based on ongoing circumstances in the Middle East. It should be noted that there is a very material escalation in operating costs, with fuel and forex-related costs expected to continue to increase very substantially, in addition to what is already an escalating cost environment," the spokesperson said.