ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Elections 2026: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry To Vote On Thursday; Bypolls In 3 States; Goa Election Cancelled

Hyderabad: India is set for a crucial day of voting on Thursday (April 9) as multiple states and a Union Territory head to polls in high-stakes Assembly elections, while by-elections will also take place in three states.

The electoral contests in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry are being closely watched, with major political parties battling for power and looking to strengthen their position ahead of future national elections.

Extensive security arrangements, large-scale deployment of polling personnel and tight monitoring have been put in place by the Election Commission to ensure that the voting process remains free, fair, and peaceful.

Bypolls in Karnataka, Nagaland, and Tripura are also expected to witness keen contests, while a scheduled by-election in Goa has been cancelled following a court order.

Assam Assembly Elections 2026

All 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9. The contest is mainly between the BJP-led NDA, which is aiming for a third straight term, and the Congress-led opposition alliance, which is trying to return to power after losing in 2016.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray. Key leaders contesting include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi. Around 2.5 crore voters are eligible to vote across 31,490 polling stations.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements, including webcasting at all polling booths and deployment of central forces to ensure peaceful voting.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Kerala will also vote in a single phase for all 140 seats. A total of 890 candidates are contesting, and over 2.7 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes.

The main fight is between the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the UDF is hoping to regain power.

Polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM at over 30,000 polling stations. Security has been tightened, and arrangements have been made for smooth voting.