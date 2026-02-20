ETV Bharat / bharat

High-Rise Near INS Shikra: Bombay HC Raps Navy Over ‘Lapse', 'Intelligence Failure'

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has slammed the Indian Navy for its "failure in intelligence" while questioning how a high-rise came up unnoticed in the vicinity of Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shikra.

INS Shikra is the Indian Navy's premier air station in South Mumbai. A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri said it was of the prima facie opinion that there has been an intelligence lapse on the part of the Navy as it failed to notice a skyscraper being constructed in the vicinity of its establishment.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra seeking to halt the project, citing significant security risks to the sensitive military installation.

The bench also questioned the Navy’s selective opposition to only this particular building when there are several other residential high-rises in the vicinity, with some at a "stone throw distance" from INS Shikra.

The petitioner’s advocate RV Govilkar said the other buildings were constructed before 2011, when the Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a notification, making a No Objection Certificate mandatory for the construction of tall structures near defence establishments. The court, however, noted that the present high-rise received its commencement certificate in March 2011, and construction began since then.

“You (Navy) are trying to hide a grave lapse on your part… lapse in intelligence and security… there has been a failure of intelligence. The Navy has been sitting in its office and noticed this building only after almost 70 metres (19 storeys) had already been constructed till the year 2024," the bench noted.