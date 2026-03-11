ETV Bharat / bharat

High Priority Accorded To Building Civil Services' Capacity In AI: Jitendra Singh

Union MoS Jitendra Singh speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session 2026-27 in New Delhi on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said high priority has been accorded to building civil services' capacity in artificial intelligence (AI) and to empower the public workforce with skills and knowledge in this field.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Singh said the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform -- with over 1.5 crore government employees from central government ministries, departments and organisations and from 30 state and Union Territory governments -- has 105 courses on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies designed to equip officials with essential digital knowledge and skills.

These courses focus on the use of AI in different domains like education and skilling, office productivity, agriculture, public health, AI security and cybersecurity, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.