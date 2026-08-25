'High‑powered Committee Under Our Direct Supervision': Supreme Court Says Jantar Mantar Protest Matter Still Pending
The top court said it will directly supervise the panel which will go into the police excesses unfolded during the NEET-related Jantar Mantar protests.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 25, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the high‑powered committee probing the alleged police excesses during the Jantar Mantar student protests will operate under its "direct" supervision, adding that the matter remains pending before it.
Some petitioners in the student protest violence case voiced concerns over the composition of the Supreme Court‑appointed committee.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned an application before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, regarding the composition of the committee. He sought the bench’s nod to list the application next week.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was present termed the application as “a very mischievous” one. He urged the bench to tag it with the main matter. “The prayer is to reconstitute the committee constituted by your lordships. They have given names, that these judges should be heading (the committee) etc,” submitted Mehta. He said the court is not a political platform.
Sankaranarayanan submitted that he was not mentioning the contents of the application. He urged the court to take a call one way or the other.
Mehta reiterated his objection.
At this juncture, the Bench said, “We do not appreciate the mentioning of the judges’ names”.
Sankaranarayanan clarified that he did not mention any names and only sought listing of the application. “Last time, none of us mentioned names. We gave it in writing. We requested the application be listed”, he said.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan said the application reflects a common concern of many of the petitioners, although it is an application filed by the lead petitioner.
The CJI told Bhushan that whosoever will work, they will work under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. He reminded the petitioners that the matter is still with the top court. “It is not that we have disposed of the matter. It is pending in the Supreme Court,” the CJI said.
The bench said it has to check the availability of the committee members. “All of you are there to assist the committee. Whatever information you give. Let them see. See how they perform.”
When a counsel submitted that petitioners are not the members of the committee, the bench probed, “how can the petitioners be members of the committee?” A party cannot become the judge of their own cause, the bench explained.
Bhushan said there are serious misgivings that many of the petitioners have about the committee. Mehta shot back saying, “Some petitioners have perennial misgivings about every institution.”
On Aug 20, the apex court appointed a five-member high-powered committee led by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters demanding resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.
The committee also comprises former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Delhi High Court Judge Justice Shalinder Kaur, former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and retired Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi.
It has been tasked to examine use of excessive force and violence against protesters by police, including the deployment of pellet guns, as well as the alleged use of force and violence by protesters against police officials and other security personnel.
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