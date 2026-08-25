ETV Bharat / bharat

'High‑powered Committee Under Our Direct Supervision': Supreme Court Says Jantar Mantar Protest Matter Still Pending

Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest, at the Parliament Street Police Station to file a complaint, in New Delhi on Friday, Aug 21, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the high‑powered committee probing the alleged police excesses during the Jantar Mantar student protests will operate under its "direct" supervision, adding that the matter remains pending before it.

Some petitioners in the student protest violence case voiced concerns over the composition of the Supreme Court‑appointed committee.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan mentioned an application before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, regarding the composition of the committee. He sought the bench’s nod to list the application next week.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was present termed the application as “a very mischievous” one. He urged the bench to tag it with the main matter. “The prayer is to reconstitute the committee constituted by your lordships. They have given names, that these judges should be heading (the committee) etc,” submitted Mehta. He said the court is not a political platform.

Sankaranarayanan submitted that he was not mentioning the contents of the application. He urged the court to take a call one way or the other.

Mehta reiterated his objection.

At this juncture, the Bench said, “We do not appreciate the mentioning of the judges’ names”.

Sankaranarayanan clarified that he did not mention any names and only sought listing of the application. “Last time, none of us mentioned names. We gave it in writing. We requested the application be listed”, he said.