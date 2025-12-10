ETV Bharat / bharat

High-power Computing AI Cloud Being Developed For Armed Forces: Par Panel On Defence

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on defence has said that a "high-power computing AI cloud" is being developed effectively for the armed forces, and recommended that all technology-related programmes must follow laid-down time lines of their delivery to enable the forces to use and adapt themselves in a timely manner.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, in its report presented in Parliament on Tuesday, also recommended that the efforts made by the Army towards women empowerment will "remain unabated" in the years to come so that a "level playing field for the women shall be created".

The report is titled "Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/ Recommendations contained in the Eighth Report of Standing Committee on Defence (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26 on Army, Air Force, Navy, Joint Staff, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services."

In its report, the panel said, "During the oral evidence, a representative of the Navy informed the Committee that there are plans to increase the number of ships and submarines to 234 in the next few years."

"At present, there are a total of 61 ships under construction, which will be inducted into the Navy by the year 2030. The Navy submitted that out of this, 60 ships are being built in our Indian shipyards. The Committee have also been informed that apart from under-construction projects, the Navy has been given the government's Acceptance of Necessity for these inductions of which construction will start in the

Appreciating the efforts made by the Navy towards achieving indigenisation, the panel recommend that concerted efforts be made to expedite completion of the ongoing projects so that the Navy attains "greater degree of 'Aatmanirbharta' in near future".

The Defence Ministry, in its action taken reply, has said that currently, 60 of the 61 warships under construction are being built in India, while contract conclusion in respect of 62 more ships and submarines, and 120 fast interceptor craft, to be built in domestic shipyards, is also at an "advanced stage".

Achieving higher indigenous content across weapons, sensors and equipment that supports the growth of the Indian shipbuilding sector continues to be a key focus area. Ongoing shipbuilding projects are being actively pursued with concerned shipyards for timely fructification, the government said.

"To achieve timely completion of ongoing projects, the production directorate at NHQ (naval headquarters) are reviewing the progress of these ongoing projects through Warship Oversee Team (WOT) using a structured review mechanism. In the last 10 years, an average of 65 per cent of the total expenditure has been focused towards indigenous procurement. During FY 2023-24, the ratio of 83.91:16.09 between Indian and foreign sources has been achieved," it told the panel.

The Committee had expressed hope that the country marches ahead in indigenous content in ship design and construction so as to achieve the goal of self-reliance, thereby supporting the domestic industrial-military ecosystem. The panel further said it has been informed that a "high-power computing AI cloud is being developed effectively for all the three Services."