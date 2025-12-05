ETV Bharat / bharat

High Number Of Real-Estate Dispute Cases In Delhi, Mumbai; Builders' Reputation Being Hit: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court voiced its concern on Friday over the rising number of cases of homebuyers in Delhi-NCR and re-development projects in Mumbai, saying it is affecting the reputation of real-estate developers.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and P B Varale, which was hearing a dispute regarding the re-development of a Mumbai housing society, said the magnitude of real-estate cases is severe in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

"This problem of real estate is very severe in these two places. In Delhi-NCR, there are lakhs and lakhs of homebuyers who are affected by housing projects. In Mumbai, it is the case with the re-development projects. Nowhere this happens. In Gujarat, you will not find a single case where there are disputes with regard to real-estate projects. This affects the reputation of real-estate developers," the bench said.